US singer Sombr ‘so honoured’ to be performing at Brit Awards

American singer-songwriter Sombr has said he is “so honoured” to perform at the Brit Awards ceremony.

The 20-year-old will take the stage at Manchester’s Co-op Live arena on Saturday February 28, and is the latest artist to join the line-up of performers.

The singer, real name Shane Boose, said: “I’m so honoured to be performing at the iconic Brit Awards. I am so thankful to everyone who has supported me this past year.

“I love the UK and all the British people, it’s my second home.”

Sombr will perform at the award ceremony next week (Brit Awards/PA)

The pop rocker is best known for his single Undressed, which went viral on social media last year and landed him two Brit nominations.

He also received a nomination at the Grammy Awards last month for best new artist, and last year he won the best alternative video gong at MTV’s Video Music Awards for his single Back To Friends.

He is the latest artist to be named for the Brits show, with former One Direction star Harry Styles and Grammy-winner Olivia Dean also set to perform.

They will be joined by musician Mark Ronson, Spanish singer-songwriter Rosalia, rock band Wolf Alice, US singer-songwriter Alex Warren and the stars behind hit film KPop Demon Hunters – Ejae (Rumi), Audrey Nuna (Mira) and Rei Ami (Zoey).

The awards will be hosted by comedian and actor Jack Whitehall, and will be broadcast live on February 28 on ITV and ITVX.