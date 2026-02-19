The Apprentice reveals latest contestant to be fired

A fifth candidate has been fired from the latest series of The Apprentice after contestants were tasked with creating a brand of bottled water.

Roxanne Hamedi, a pharmacist from Aberdeen, said she it felt “like my time was cut short” after she was fired on the BBC business show by Lord Sugar for her poor branding decisions.

The latest instalment of the show saw the teams trying to sell their water brands live on social media, and creating an accompanying TV advert.

Roxanne was the latest contestant to be fired from the BBC business show (BBC/Naked/PA)

The episode also featured a cameo from rapper Big Zuu, who helped to judge the work created by the candidates.

Hamedi exited the show after Lord Sugar blamed her for her team’s poor branding, due to her responsibility as sub-team leader.

She was in the firing line alongside team leader Conor Galvin and pharmaceutical sales specialist Rajan Gill, who was brought into the boardroom after a disastrous pitch.

Hamedi said: “It didn’t feel good to be fired, just because I didn’t think that I deserved to be.

“There was a lot going on that day and I feel like other people lacked accountability.”

Rapper Big Zuu guest starred in the episode (BBC/Naked/PA)

Hamedi said she took on the role of sub-team leader because she “wanted to get out of my comfort zone and take that risk”.

She added: “I don’t regret being a sub-team lead, but I just feel like my time was cut short in the process.”

She said Galvin should have been fired instead, adding: “I feel like he did throw me under the bus because I was just an easy scapegoat.”

Asked if she would have done anything differently, Hamedi said: “I guess I could have fought more in the boardroom, you know, called Rajan out on his lack of input, or reminded Lord Sugar that I’d taken creative risks and didn’t hide in the background.

The candidates in The Apprentice (BBC/Naked)

“But I didn’t want it to come down to begging or being the loudest or most apologetic person in the room. I stayed true to myself and that takes integrity.”

Hamedi would have expanded her business, a beauty brand specialising in combatting hair loss, if she had won the programme.

The winner of the latest series of The Apprentice will be awarded £250,000 of investment into their company and the opportunity to go into business with Lord Sugar.

The Apprentice returns on BBC One next Thursday at 9pm.