Robert Carlyle to star as guest lead in new series of Line Of Duty

Scottish actor Robert Carlyle will join the cast of Line Of Duty to play an “extraordinary” guest lead role in the new series.

The 64-year old, known for Trainspotting and The Full Monty, will portray specialist rifle officer Detective Constable Shaun Massie in the seventh series of the BBC show.

He will join actors Martin Compston, Vicky McClure and Adrian Dunbar – who will reprise their roles in the next instalment of Jed Mercurio’s hit crime thriller, which is due to air next year.

Robert Carlyle during filming of the Graham Norton Show (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Carlyle said: “Having been a huge admirer of Jed Mercurio’s work for many years, I’m delighted to be given the opportunity to join such an exceptional cast for series seven of Line Of Duty.

“The scripts for the series are excellent and will absolutely maintain the quality that the audience have come to expect from this fantastic show.

“DC Massie is an extraordinary character and I look forward to bringing him to life.”

Series seven will follow the anti-corruption unit AC-12, after being disbanded and rebranded as the Inspectorate of Police Standards, as the team are assigned their most sensitive case so far.

Carlyle’s character, a veteran marksman described as a “gruff loner”, will be tasked with taking down Organised Crime Groups as part of the Tactical Operations Unit 7 (TO-7) – however everything changes when his boss, DI Dominic Gough, is accused of being a sexual predator.

Robert Carlyle attending the UK premiere for The Full Monty (Danny Lawson/PA)

The Scottish actor follows in the footsteps of previous Line Of Duty guest series leads including Trainspotting co-star Kelly Macdonald, Adolescence actor Stephen Graham and Westworld actress Thandiwe Newton.

Series writer Mercurio, said: ”We couldn’t be more thrilled that Robert Carlyle will star in series seven as Specialist Rifle Officer Shaun Massie.

“I’ve been a huge fan of Robert’s work for many years and it will be a career highlight to work with him.

“Robert always brings mesmerising power and depth to every role; I know viewers will be on the edge of their seats wondering what his character will do next, and why.”

Lindsay Salt, director of BBC Drama, added: “Sometimes a piece of casting feels so right that you just can’t imagine anyone else.

“Robert Carlyle is one of our greatest actors and the perfect fit for the phenomenon that is Line Of Duty.”

Line Of Duty series seven will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer next year.