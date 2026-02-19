Rachel Reeves says newly named Bristol arena will put region on ‘global map’

Chancellor Rachel Reeves has said the newly named Aviva Arena in Bristol will put the region on the “global map”.

The 20,000 capacity live entertainment venue has officially been named following a multimillion-pound sponsorship deal with the UK insurer.

Work has already begun in north Bristol to transform the Brabazon Hangars, the birthplace of all the UK’s Concorde supersonic jets, into a live entertainment complex operated by YTL Live, where the newly named Aviva Arena – along with a conference and exhibition space – will be based.

The Brabazon hanger at Filton, Bristol (PA)

Due to open in late 2028, the complex is expected to contribute £1 billion to the local economy over the first decade of its operation – as well as generate 2,000 jobs during its construction, with a further 500 permanent roles once the arena is operational.

Singer-songwriter Tom Grennan, 30, known for Little Bit Of Love, performed a six-song set under the wings of the Concorde to mark the naming of the new live entertainment venue.

Ms Reeves said: “Aviva and YTL’s landmark sponsorship commitment is a powerful endorsement of the UK as a world class place to build, to do business and to grow – exactly the kind of long-term investment this Government is backing right across the country.

“It’s good news for people across the west of England, creating thousands of jobs and putting the region firmly on the global map for live entertainment.”

Tom Grennan (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

The arena is expected to welcome 1.4 million people and host more than 120 major events every year – with the aim of becoming a global destination for live music, sport and entertainment.

Chief executive of YTL Live Andrew Billingham said: “Aviva Arena will put Bristol firmly on the global touring map, delivering unforgettable experiences for fans and artists alike while creating lasting benefits for the city and the wider region.

“Tom Grennan is the perfect star to help launch the Aviva Arena. As an arena-filling artist in his own right, he sets the tone for the calibre of world-class performers who will take to this stage in the years to come.

“And just as importantly, the Arena will become a platform for local talent to grow, thrive, and shine. We are already exploring ways to support emerging artists who are building their audience and fanbases.

“Our aim is clear: to ensure that Aviva Arena contributes positively and sustainably to the entire live-music landscape, from emerging talent to headline artists.”

Dame Amanda Blanc, group chief executive officer of Aviva, added: “Bristol is an important city for Aviva, and we are proud to back this new world-class arena which will have such a positive community impact.

“Aviva Arena will further strengthen Bristol’s position as one of Europe’s great creative cities and become a landmark destination for the South West of England.”