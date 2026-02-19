Horse-drawn carriage from Wuthering Heights film listed for sale on Autotrader

The horse-drawn carriage that carried Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi in Wuthering Heights has been put up for sale for £100,000.

The original 1890 carriage that was used in Emerald Fennell’s film adaptation of the Emily Bronte novel has been listed on the UK automotive marketplace Autotrader.

The film memorabilia, named Heathcliff Carriage, is kitted out with maroon leather seats and built for two or four horses.

The Wuthering Heights carriage, named Heathcliff Carriage (Steve Dent Ltd/PA)

The rare collectible has been privately owned for two decades by the stunt and prop company that worked on the film, Steve Dent Ltd.

Erin Baker, editorial director at Autotrader, said: “This listing is one of the most unique we’re ever seen on the platform.

“To have the actual carriage used by the lead actors in this film on Autotrader is an honour, and we’re so pleased to be a small part of this huge moment in film and culture.”

The film follows the tumultuous and passionate romance between Catherine Earnshaw (Robbie) and Heathcliff (Elordi).

The 1890 carriage has been privately owned for two decades (Steve Dent Ltd/PA)

The loose adaptation of the classic gothic novel has drawn mixed reviews from film critics, with director Fennell saying it recalled her experience of reading the text as a teenager.

Pop star Charli XCX wrote the film’s soundtrack, which features songs with The Velvet Underground’s John Cale and US singer Sky Ferreira.