Hailey Rhode Bieber says she wants to expand her family but is in no ‘rush’

Model Hailey Rhode Bieber has said she “definitely” wants to have at least one more child but is in no “rush”.

The 29-year-old, who is married to pop star Justin Bieber, gave birth to their son Jack Blues Bieber, in August 2024.

The businesswoman said she wants to expand her family but does not have a specific timeline and is taking it “one kid at a time”.

Hailey Rhode Bieber said motherhood is ‘so fun’ (Doug Peters/PA)

Speaking on the Therapuss With Jake Shane podcast, Rhode Bieber said: “I definitely do want one more.

“I’m not in a rush, but definitely want one more.

“Maybe I’ll have four more, maybe I’ll have three, I really don’t know.”

Rhode Bieber also described motherhood as being “so fun” and that despite having more anxiety at the start, when Jack was really small, she was surprised by how relaxed she was especially as a first-time mother.

She continued: “I realised that you just figure it out as you go, like every single day you’re just figuring out how to be a parent and you’re just learning as they’re learning.

“I think it’s just the coolest thing to watch a little person become their own little person.

“I’m watching him get his personality. I’m seeing what he’s into. He likes basketball. It’s so fun.”

Rhode Bieber, who founded the skincare and cosmetic brand Rhode, tied the knot with the Baby singer in a secret New York ceremony in 2018.

She is the daughter of US actor Stephen Baldwin and niece of actors Alec, William and Daniel Baldwin.