Explosions, shootouts and war in trailer for Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man

Award-winning actor Cillian Murphy’s character returns to his ruthless gangster ways as he searches for his illegitimate son in an explosive new trailer for Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man.

The film is a spin-off from the award-winning Netflix series which ended in 2022 with the 49-year-old Irish actor’s character, Tommy Shelby, riding off on a grey horse as he abandoned his life of crime.

In a new trailer released by Netflix, Tommy is driven back from his self-imposed exile amid the chaos of the Second World War.

The trailer kicks off with Tommy walking around an abandoned country house, before draping a red scarf over an unseen tombstone.

Meanwhile, a voiceover from Swedish actress Rebecca Ferguson can be heard saying: “Tommy, you live in a house haunted with ghosts of people who died because of you.”

Viewers then get a glimpse of her as new character, Kaulo, as she seemingly speaks to Tommy and says: “You abandoned your kingdom. And you abandoned your son.”

The trailer then flashes his son, Erasmus ‘Duke’ Shelby, played by Bafta-winner Barry Keoghan.

Irish actor Barry Keoghan will star in the new Peaky Blinders film (Doug Peters/PA)

Actress Sophie Rundle later makes her return as Tommy Shelby’s fiery sister, Ada, and while sitting in a car with him she says: “Your gypsy son is running the Peaky Blinders like it’s 1919 all over again.”

The trailer sees Duke at the centre of a violent scene, holding a baseball bat as nearby characters fight one another, and Tommy is then seen saying: “I can’t help him, because I’m not that man any more.”

His son is then asked by British Fascist sympathiser Beckett (Tim Roth) to take part “in an act of treason that will decide this war for Germany”.

The trailer shows a building exploding and Tommy angrily slamming a desk, while Duke’s voice can be heard: “The world don’t give a f*** about me, and I don’t give a f*** about the world.”

Award-winning actor Stephen Graham then makes an appearance as union convener Hayden Stagg, and says to Tommy: “I’ve heard that you decided this wasn’t your war.”

He responds: “It is now.”

Stephen Graham will also star in the new film (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Tommy is then seen making a public return, before the trailer shows a series of explosions and shootouts – hinting at the drama to come in the new film.

Meanwhile, Tommy’s voiceover says: “Once, I nearly got f****** everything. But nearly doesn’t count.”

The trailer ends with a silent scene of Tommy covered in dust and debris, standing at a bar with his son, Duke, while they have a drink.

According to Netflix website Tudum, the action-packed preview is accompanied by a song from the film’s official soundtrack, titled Puppet, by Fontaines DC frontman Grian Chatten with composers Antony Genn and Martin Slattery.

The film, which follows on from the show’s sixth series, will also see Packy Lee make a return as Tommy’s friend Johnny Dogs.

Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man premieres in select cinemas on March 6 and will be available on Netflix from March 20.