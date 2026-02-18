Taylor Swift named global artist of the year for the sixth time

Popstar Taylor Swift has been crowned the biggest-selling global artist of the year for the sixth time.

It is the fourth consecutive year the Shake It Off singer has topped the 2025 global artist chart by the IFPI, which represents the recorded music industry worldwide, after previously claiming the winning title in 2019 and 2014.

It follows the release in October of her hit 12th studio album, The Life Of A Showgirl, which went on to secure the biggest opening week of the year and the biggest opening week of her career.

Taylor Swift during filming for the Graham Norton Show (Matt Crossick/PA)

The album also gave an insight into her romance with NFL star Travis Kelce who she got engaged to in August, with the announcement making global headlines.

The record was accompanied by a cinematic event – The Official Release Of A Showgirl – which featured the world premiere of the music video for her lead single, The Fate Of Ophelia, as well as behind-the-scenes footage of how it was made.

Swift also released The End Of An Era tour docuseries on Disney+ in December.

The singer kicked off the new year by returning to the top of the UK singles charts, landing her sixth number one single with Opalite following the release of a star-studded music video which featured celebrities including Irish actor Cillian Murphy, Scottish singer Lewis Capaldi and TV presenter Graham Norton.

IFPI Global Artist Chart 2025 (IFPI/PA)

Actors Domhnall Gleeson, Greta Lee and Jodie Turner-Smith also starred in the music video, which the pop star revealed was inspired by the group’s appearance on The Graham Norton Show last year.

Victoria Oakley, chief executive of IFPI, said: “Taylor Swift’s sixth IFPI Global Artist of the Year award is a truly historic achievement.

“The IFPI Global Artist Chart is comprised of remarkable artists across the globe and also represents the teams and long-term commitment behind each release, ensuring fans around the world can connect with music in meaningful ways.”

In second place on the global artist chart was Korean group Stray Kids, who achieved their highest ever ranking and marked their third consecutive year in the global top five.

Lady Gaga returned to the listing (Ian West/PA)

Meanwhile, Grammy-award winning rapper Bad Bunny placed at number five and joined a select group of artists, including Swift, Drake, Seventeen, The Weeknd, and Eminem, who have appeared on the chart each year over the past five years.

A number of stars also returned to the chart including Born This Way singer Lady Gaga, who joined for the first time since 2020 and placed at number 10.

Shape Of You singer Ed Sheeran also returned to the chart at number 18 followed by US singer-songwriter SZA at 19 and popstar Justin Bieber at number 20.

Meanwhile US rapper Tyler, The Creator made his first appearance on the chart at number 12 followed by Japanese rock band Mrs. Green Apple at number 13.

