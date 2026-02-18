Professor Green says his brain can be his ‘own opposition’

Rapper Professor Green has said his brain can be his “own opposition”, and that encouraging his son to name his emotions has “enabled” him to better engage with his own feelings.

The musician, also known as Stephen Manderson, 42, joined the Prince of Wales in a panel discussion about men’s mental health and suicide prevention during an episode of BBC Radio 1’s Life Hacks.

Speaking about his struggles with mental health, Green said: “(My brain is) my own opposition sometimes.

Radio 1’s Life Hacks (BBC Radio 1/PA)

“I think all too often we are quite, as men especially, detached from how we feel. You ask a man how he feels and he’ll tell you what he thinks.

“We all too often find our way to very unhealthy ways of altering or escaping from how we feel.

“As a 42-year-old man, I am stepping towards understanding the workings of my brain by way of trying to sit with my feelings – and it feels like there’s a bit of a disconnect sometimes between what I think and what I feel. But one can spur the other and then it becomes chicken and egg, and that’s really hard to tend to sometimes.

“I’ve got a little boy who is nearly five, Slimane, and through encouraging him to be able to name his emotions I’ve had to kind of expedite my learning so I can stay just ahead of him.

“It’s been the most important part of learning for me because it’s enabled me to really start to engage with what I feel at any given time.”

Professor Green (Ian West/PA)

He continued to emphasise the importance of sitting with how you feel, rather than always looking for a solution.

“Something else that’s important to remember for men especially, and for women actually encountering men who might be struggling with what they feel, is not to try and fix that immediately.” he said.

The I Need You Tonight rapper has been a prominent advocate for men’s mental health and spoken publicly about losing his father to suicide in 2008, a topic he explored in the BBC Three documentary Suicide And Me.

He became emotional during the conversation when discussing the response to the film, with people messaging the rapper and telling him that it saved their life.

Since beginning his career in the 2000s, Green has achieved four UK top 10 singles including the number one Read All About It featuring Emeli Sande, and two UK top 10 albums.

The hour-long discussion was hosted by BBC Radio 1 radio presenter Greg James, and also included grime artist Guvna B, also known as Isaac Borquaye, on the panel as well as Allan Brownrigg, director of clinical services at James’ Place charity and a young carer named Nathan – who shared his personal experiences on the subject.

Guvna B praised Green for talking about his struggles, especially through his music, and how it gave him “permission” to also open up.

He said: “Vulnerability breeds vulnerability. I grew up listening to Stephen’s music – this super cool masculine rapper that I wanted to be like.

“Then I hear him talking about his struggles and his journey and his mental health.

“That then gives me the permission to look at that part of my life and gives me the confidence to be able to work that stuff out.”

Speaking about his own journey and how he deals with his mental health, he added: “I actually surprised myself with how well I can function at a high level while struggling and feeling really numb inside.

“I can still go about my daily activities, do my work well, be a parent – but the issue is when I’m not healthy on the inside or in my mind, I’m doing it without being fully present.

“The thing that I’ve learned the most that has helped me is trying to be honest with people that love me unconditionally.”