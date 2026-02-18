Mercury Prize award ceremony will return to Newcastle for second year

The Mercury Prize award ceremony will return to Newcastle for a second year in a row, it has been announced.

The award show was held at Utilita Arena in Newcastle last October, the first time it took place outside of London since it launched in 1992, and will return to the venue this autumn to announce the winner of the 2026 Mercury Prize.

The award ceremony aims to spotlight the best new British and Irish music while also celebrating artistic achievements across genres.

The prize aims to champion the album format as well as new music in the UK and Ireland across an eclectic range of genres with its 12 artist shortlist yet to be announced.

Sam Fender was announced as the overall winner of the 2025 Mercury Music Prize (Danny Lawson/PA)

The coveted prize was won last year by Geordie singer Sam Fender who joined a list of previous winners including Ezra Collective, Little Simz, and Dave.

Organised by the British Phonographic Industry (BPI), the trade body for the UK’s music industry, in partnership with Newcastle City Council, the award show will take place on October 22 and will also feature a number of live performances from the shortlisted artist before announcing the overall winner.

Karen Kilgour, the leader of Newcastle City Council, said: “The return of the Mercury Prize to Newcastle for a second consecutive year is a tremendous vote of confidence in our city and our thriving music scene.

“Newcastle is at the heart of a bold cultural resurgence, and hosting this prestigious national event once again underlines both the strength of our music industry and the growing national recognition of our cultural ambitions.

“It’s a powerful endorsement of the talent, creativity and momentum that define our city.

Wolf Alice appeared at last year’s show (Danny Lawson/PA)

“Last year, we showcased exactly what Newcastle can deliver on a major stage, and we’ve continued to build on that momentum.

“While many cities are celebrated for their musical past, Newcastle is shaping its musical future. The return of the Mercury Prize reinforces our reputation as a driving force for emerging talent, industry investment and world-class events — and we are incredibly proud to welcome it back.”

Alongside the main show last year, Newcastle and the North East hosted a week-long fringe programme of events and talks last year which, according to BPI executive board members, Dr Jo Twist and YolanDa, boosted regional tourism.

In a joint statement they said: “Last year’s Mercury Prize and its brilliant performances and Fringe gave the region a £1.4 million economic and cultural boost and the whole of Newcastle came together to give the event a warm, big Geordie hug.

“We are delighted to see the Prize return to the Toon and to the North East for what we know will be another memorable occasion for artists and fans.”

The Mercury Prize 2026 award show will take place on Thursday October 22 and will be broadcast by the BBC Music.