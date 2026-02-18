Gordon Ramsay hails Adam Peaty as an ‘amazing young man’ in new Netflix series

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay has praised his son-in-law Olympic swimmer Adam Peaty as an “amazing young man” and has said he “couldn’t be happier” to welcome him into his family in his new Netflix series.

His daughter, who now uses the name Holly Ramsay Peaty, tied the knot with three-time Olympic champion Peaty in a star-studded ceremony at Bath Abbey in December.

The wedding came amid reports of a family feud which, according to the Daily Mail, escalated after Peaty’s mother Caroline was not invited to the bride’s hen do.

Being Gordon Ramsay follows the celebrity chef’s latest business venture (Netflix/PA)

On Wednesday, Netflix released a docuseries titled Being Gordon Ramsay, which follows the Michelin-starred chef over nine months in the lead-up to “his biggest restaurant venture to date” – the opening of three restaurants, a bar and a cooking academy at London’s 22 Bishopsgate.

The new six-part series also featured Holly and Adam, and followed the couple as they announced to the Ramsay family that they were getting married, and saw them during their engagement party.

In the second episode, Gordon spoke highly of his son-in-law, and said: “Holly’s partner is an amazing young man called Adam Peaty.”

The 59-year-old added: “He’s a gent, an absolute thoroughbred. To see her walk down the aisle is going to be pretty incredible.”

Gordon Ramsay and his wife Tara said they ‘couldn’t be happier’ for the couple (Netflix/PA)

The couple announced their engagement in a post on Instagram on September 12, 2024.

The episode saw the Ramsay family react to the news, and Gordon and his wife Tara spoke about how they “couldn’t be happier” to welcome Peaty and his son into the family.

The 31-year-old swimmer, from Staffordshire, was previously in a relationship with Eirianedd Munro and the pair have a five-year-old called George-Anderson.

In the episode, Peaty recounted the “daunting” moment he asked Holly’s parents for their permission to marry her, and said: “It turned into a very wonderful moment that I’ll remember for the rest of my life.”

Episode four documents the couple’s engagement party, and during a confessional Peaty revealed that he knew he wanted to marry Holly as she “brings me a peace that I’ve never had in all aspects in my life”.

Gordon Ramsay spoke about his daughter’s engagement in his new docuseries (Netflix/PA)

The couple also spoke about the swimmer’s relationship with her family and Holly said: “You get on with everyone, but it’s so nice seeing how well you and dad get on.”

Peaty said: “I think when you’re marrying someone, I believe you’re also marrying into the family.”

He was later seen choking back tears during an emotional speech at their engagement party, as he spoke about how he “couldn’t think of a better partner to battle and enjoy life with”, adding: “We will face moments of hard times. But also have a life full of love, children and happiness.

“Gordon, thank you for trusting me with your beautiful daughter. I’m just very glad you didn’t say no when I asked permission to marry her.”

Gordon Ramsay is also seen with his youngest daughter Tilly (left) in the docuseries (Netflix/PA)

Elsewhere in the episode, Ramsay praised his new son-in-law as “grounded”, adding: “He’s not walking around like an Olympic champion with his head up his ass. He’s my type of guy.”

Peaty, who has won six Olympics medals, reportedly met his wife through her sister Tilly while the pair both took part in Strictly Come Dancing in 2021.

Being Gordon Ramsay is available to watch on Netflix.