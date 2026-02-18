Game Of Thrones to be adapted for theatre by Royal Shakespeare Company

American writer George RR Martin’s popular Game Of Thrones series has been adapted for a theatrical production which is to make its debut this summer, it has been announced.

The fantasy drama series began as a series of novels titled A Song Of Ice And Fire, written by Martin in the 1990s, which was adapted into the award-winning TV series which has since spawned a string of spin-off shows.

The Royal Shakespeare Company (RSC) said the critically acclaimed series will take the stage in Stratford-upon-Avon later this year in a theatrical adaptation titled Game Of Thrones: The Mad King.

Duncan Macmillan, Dominic Cooke and George RR Martin (Royal Shakespeare Company/PA)

The production will be based on the books by Martin and will be adapted for the stage by playwright Duncan Macmillan and directed by Dominic Cooke.

It will be set over a decade before the events of the novels and is said to “reveal a legendary chapter” about the history of the fictional, medieval-style continent of Westeros, where the fantasy series is set.

The RSC said the story will take place after a long winter, at “a lavish banquet on the eve of a jousting tournament”, and will chart a treasonous plot against the Mad King as his inside circle questions his “merciless” rule.

Executive producer and creator Martin said: “When I first wrote Game Of Thrones, I never imagined that it would be anything other than a book. It was a place for my imagination to exist without limits.

“For my work to now be adapted for the stage is something I did not expect but welcome with great enthusiasm and excitement.

“Theatre offers something unique. A place for mine and the audience’s imagination to meet and hopefully create something magical.”

George RR Martin said it will be ‘thrilling’ to watch the play (Liam McBurney/PA)

The writer said the RSC was the “obvious choice” to stage a Game Of Thrones story, adding: “It will be thrilling to watch the events of this new play unfold in a live environment.

“Duncan’s masterful script honours the world completely, and I am so excited for both fans of the series, and perhaps people who have never picked up one of my books, to experience this new story in a theatre.”

A Song Of Ice And Fire was first adapted into TV series Game Of Thrones in 2011, which starred a host of British talent including Emilia Clarke, Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams.

The show ended in 2019 and has had two prequel series: House Of The Dragon and A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms.

English playwright Macmillan and director Cooke said: “George’s storytelling is Shakespearean in its scale and its themes – dynastic struggle, ambition, rebellion, madness, prophecy, ill-fated love.

“From the beginning, Shakespeare’s histories and tragedies have been our primary reference for the ambition of this production, so the Royal Shakespeare Company feels like a natural home.”

George RR Martin wrote A Song Of Ice And Fire in the 1990s (Liam McBurney/PA)

The theatre company’s co-artistic directors Daniel Evans and Tamara Harvey said: “When we first read Duncan’s script, it was immediately apparent how this epic cycle of warring families sits in a continuum with Shakespeare’s history cycles.

“Stories of power, ambition and the complexities of succession are evergreen – and this adaptation explores the true nature of authority through the lens of young people grappling with inherited identities.

“The story will have all the epic qualities audiences would expect from Game Of Thrones, but ultimately, it has a very human heart.”

The RSC said priority tickets for the production will go on sale from April 14, with public booking available later that month.

Further details about the adaptation are yet to be announced.