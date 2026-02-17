YouTuber and experimental singer-songwriter named as UK Eurovision entry

YouTuber and experimental singer-songwriter Look Mum No Computer will represent the UK at the Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna in May, the BBC has announced.

The electronics performer and self-proclaimed Eurovision fan, whose real name is Sam Battle, launched his YouTube channel in 2016.

He has since amassed more than 85 million views and 1.4 million combined subscribers and followers across his various social accounts.

He said: “I find it completely bonkers to be jumping on this wonderful and wild journey.

“I have always been a massive Eurovision fan, and I love the magical joy it brings to millions of people every year, so getting to join that legacy and fly the flag for the UK is an absolute honour that I am taking very seriously.

“I’ve been working a long time creating, writing, and producing my own visions from scratch, and documenting my process. I will be bringing every ounce of my creativity to my performances, and I can’t wait for everyone to hear and see what we’ve created.

“I hope Eurovision is ready to get synthesised!”

The song he will perform at the competition in Austria is yet to be announced.

Based in Kent, Look Mum No Computer launched his music career in 2014 as Sam Battle, the frontman of indie rock band Zibra, which performed at Glastonbury in 2015 for BBC Introducing.

As Look Mum No Computer, he has released a number of singles, albums, and EPs, and recently returned from a nationwide tour across Germany, the birthplace of the underground electronic music scene.

He has also cultivated an online fanbase for building and playing unusual and eccentric electronic instruments; notably, organs made from toys such as Furbies and Game Boys, synthesizer bicycles, flame throwing keyboards, and a Star Wars droid orchestra.

Kalpna Patel-Knight, head of entertainment at the BBC said: “We are absolutely thrilled to have Look Mum No Computer representing the UK at Eurovision in Vienna in 2026.

“His bold vision, unique sound and electric performance style make him a truly unforgettable artist.

“Look Mum No Computer embodies everything the UK wants to celebrate on the Eurovision stage – creativity, ambition, and a distinctly British wit.

“I am sure he will make us all proud on the international stage in May.”