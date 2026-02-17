Raye ‘devastated’ as fans denied entry to Paris gig after ‘Ticketmaster error’

Raye has said she is “completely devastated” after 65 fans were turned away from her concert in Paris on Sunday night after a “system error” on Ticketmaster.

The 28-year-old singer-songwriter took to X on Tuesday to address the incident, and promised complimentary tickets for a future show and a signed vinyl to the fans affected to “soften the blow”.

She wrote: “I am completely devastated for the 65 ticket holders who were turned down from entering our Paris show on Sunday night. This is completely unacceptable and wrong.

“I have been told this was a system error at Ticketmaster, meaning 65 tickets were not fully validated when they were purchased, this was outside of anything I could control and I feel saddened and let down.

“I know everyone affected was refunded and given a voucher from Ticketmaster, but I’d like to offer all of these 65 people who didn’t get in to the show complimentary tickets to any Raye future show of their choice and a signed vinyl, you will contacted shortly about this.

“I know this doesn’t even remotely make up for this mess, but it’s all I can think of in this moment to soften the blow.

“My deepest apologies to those of you affected. Love, Raye.”

The singer-songwriter, real name Rachel Agatha Keen, wrapped up the European leg of her current tour with the concert in Paris on Sunday.

Her ongoing tour will see her take to the stage in the UK, Ireland, America and Canada this year, before wrapping up on May 20.

The award-winning singer has had two UK number one singles – Escapism, featuring rapper 070 Shake, and Where Is My Husband!

Ticketmaster has been approached for comment.