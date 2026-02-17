Pitbull to try and break record for largest gathering of people wearing bald cap

Singer and rapper Pitbull has said he will try and break the world record for the largest gathering of people wearing bald caps during his headline slot at a London festival this summer.

Born Armando Christian Perez, the 45-year-old is known for his hit songs Fireball, Timber and Time Of Our Lives, and has amassed a loyal fan base who have started to attend his concerts dressed like him – sporting suits, aviator glasses and a bald cap.

The trend has gone viral with videos of audience packed arenas full of bald-cap wearing fans belting his songs back at him.

Pitbull performs during Capital FM’s Summertime Ball at Wembley Stadium, London (Tim Ireland/PA)

Pitbull will now attempt to make it into the Guinness Book of World Records during his headline slot at London’s BST Hyde Park Festival on Friday July 10.

Pitbull, who is also known as Mr Worldwide, said: “Guinness Book of World Records, get ready for all the Bald-E’s that’ll be putting it down on July 10th at Hyde Park.

“Every time you put on that bald cap, you know you’re about to have the time of your lives.

“We appreciate the love, the commitment, and the support.

“More than anything, we just want to say thank you. Dale!”

The idea came after BBC Radio 1 presenter Greg James texted the singer with the idea to break the world record for the most number of people wearing a bald cap in a single place.

Pitbull appeared to have replied to his text and said that he would have a member of his team reach out.

The rapper is among a number of artists that will perform at the London festival this summer along with Scottish singer Lewis Capaldi, US band Maroon 5, and Indie folk group Mumford And Sons.

He is also known for the songs On the Floor, Give Me Everything, Feel This Moment and Don’t Stop The Party.

The official attempt to break the record will take place on Friday July 10 at BST Hyde Park Festival.