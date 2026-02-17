Miley Cyrus returns to Disney to celebrate 20-year anniversary of Hannah Montana

American singer and actress Miley Cyrus will celebrate the 20th anniversary of Hannah Montana in a Disney+ special.

The 33-year-old rocketed to fame after starring in the Disney Channel sitcom as Miley Stewart, a teenage girl who lived a normal school life while secretly being world-famous pop star Hannah Montana.

Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special will be released next month and will see Cyrus sit down in front of a live studio audience for an in-depth interview, as she revisits the hit show more than a decade after it ended.

Miley Cyrus starred in the Disney Channel show for five years (Ian West/PA)

Cyrus said: “Hannah Montana will always be a part of who I am.

“What started as a TV show became a shared experience that shaped my life and the lives of so many fans, and I’ll always be thankful for that connection.

“The fact that it still means so much to people all these years later is something I’m very proud of.

“This ‘Hannahversary’ is my way of celebrating and thanking the fans who’ve stood by me for 20 years.”

The anniversary special will be hosted by American podcaster Alex Cooper, and will include never-before-seen archival footage and see memorable sets from the show recreated – including the Stewart family living room and Hannah Montana’s glamorous closet.

The president of Disney Branded Television, Ayo Davis, said: “Hannah Montana opened the door for so many fans to dream big, sing loud, and embrace every side of themselves, which is why its legacy continues to shine across generations.

“Partnering with Miley on this special is a dream, and we want it to be a love letter to the fans, who remain as passionate today as they were when the series debuted almost 20 years ago.”

Hannah Montana debuted in 2006 and became a global pop culture phenomenon, receiving four Emmy nominations and spawning two feature films.

Hannah Montana, which saw Miley Cyrus star alongside her father Billy Ray Cyrus, will celebrate its 20th anniversary next month (Ian West/PA)

The show aired for five years and ended in 2011, and saw Cyrus star alongside her father Billy Ray Cyrus, as well as Emily Osment, Jason Earles and Mitchel Musso.

Since the show ended Cyrus has focused on her music career, going on to win three Grammy Awards and one Brit Award.

The singer-songwriter has also landed three number one singles and two number one albums in the UK, according to the Official Charts Company.

Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special will be available to watch on Disney+ from March 24, to mark two decades since the show’s debut.