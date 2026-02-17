Lambrini Girls play riotous Brits Week London gig supporting War Child

Punk duo Lambrini Girls continued Brits Week with an incendiary, intimate gig at The Garage in North London.

The Brighton band played tracks from the 2025 debut album Who Let The Dogs Out at the second in the series of shows, which raised money for War Child.

Phoebe Lunny and Selin Macieira-Bosgelmez played fan favourites such as God’s Country and Company Culture at their first gig of the year.

They led the crowd in chants supporting Gaza and trans people and attacking Reform UK, as well as trying to create the biggest mosh pit ever seen at the Garage.

Grammy Award winner Olivia Dean will perform at Manchester’s Albert Hall on February 26 (Ben Birchall/PA)

And they said the night had already raised nearly £40,000 for War Child.

Support came from drag superstar, musician, and activist Bimini, who earlier this month headlined the first-ever DJ night at the National Gallery.

The set ranged from Fatboy Slim to Peaches and included tracks from a forthcoming album, while Bimini also joined Lambrini Girls for their final song.

This was Lambrini Girls’ first gig of the year, and they tour Australia later this month before heading to the United States in April.

The War Child gigs began with Fatboy Slim in his hometown of Brighton on Thursday, and continue for the rest of the month.

Former Take That singer Robbie Williams will perform at Aviva Studios in Manchester on February 27, the day before the Brit Awards ceremony at the city’s Co-op Arena.

The Angels singer, 51, will perform songs from his latest album Britpop and his debut solo LP Life Thru A Lens, supported by indie pop band Lottery Winners.

He has finished a run of concerts in smaller venues in Glasgow, Liverpool, London and Wolverhampton.

Robbie Williams will perform at Aviva Studios on the day before the Brit Awards ceremony (Sam Corum/PA)

Grammy Award winner Olivia Dean will perform at Manchester’s Albert Hall on February 26.

Since beginning her career in the early 2010s, Dean has already had two UK top 10 albums in Messy (2023) and The Art Of Loving (2025), the latter of which reached number one.

Her single Man I Need has also topped the UK charts, and she is also known for tracks such as Nice To Each Other, So Easy (To Fall In Love) and A Couple Minutes.

Other gigs will include guitarist Jack Savoretti and singer Katherine Jenkins playing at London’s Emerald Theatre on February 25, Stargazing singer Myles Smith at the Rescue Rooms in Nottingham on February 24 and 1990s psychedelic rock band Spiritualized at London’s EartH Theatre on Wednesday.

With the Brit Awards leaving London for the first time in its nearly 50-year history, the show organisers have expanded the shows to more UK cities than ever before, with events at Newcastle and Edinburgh also included.