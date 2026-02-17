‘I can’t describe the thrill’: Marian Keyes on The Walsh Sisters TV adaptation

Irish writer Marian Keyes has said she can hardly describe how proud she feels about seeing her novel series adapted for television.

The Walsh Sisters follows five “dysfunctional but deeply lovable” siblings as they navigate the highs and lows of their 20s and 30s.

The six-part drama, inspired by five of Keyes’ novels, has already aired on Irish broadcaster RTE and is set to air on the BBC in the UK.

Caroline Menton, Danielle Galligan, Stefanie Preissner, Mairead Tyers and Louisa Harland (BBC/James Pierce/PA)

Set in Dublin, the series follows the lives of Anna (Louisa Harland), Rachel (Caroline Menton), Maggie (Stefanie Preissner), Claire (Danielle Galligan) and Helen (Mairead Tyers).

Preissner, best known for creating the comedy series Can’t Cope, Won’t Cope, adapted the show and wrote four episodes.

The remaining two episodes were written by Kefi Chadwick, whose previous credits include the drama Rivals and the crime series Death In Paradise.

“For decades, the books were optioned, but nothing ever came of it. I had completely buried any hope,” Keyes, 62, told the Press Association.

“Then work began on this in 2018 and, as time went on, that hope was sidelined again.

“I still can’t describe the pride, excitement and thrill of it all.

“It’s a different medium, but the feel of the books, the warmth, the humour, as well as the depth, has been captured in this beautiful ball.

“I feel so proud of all the actors, but the five women who play the sisters, I love them like daughters.”

Danielle Galligan, Caroline Menton and Louisa Harland (BBC/Cuba Pictures and Metropolitan Films/Enda Bowe/PA)

Menton, whose character Rachel struggles with addiction issues, says that while it was a privilege to play the role it was also a huge responsibility.

“It’s such a privilege to be involved in any capacity, especially in Marian Keyes’ world, because her characters are so beloved,” said the Irish actress.

“That comes with a huge responsibility. It was definitely intimidating; I remember thinking, ‘Oh my God, these are huge shoes to fill.’ I really wanted to meet the expectations people would have of anyone playing Rachel.”

Galligan, 33, who plays divorcee Claire, compares Keyes to Sinead O’Connor with regards to Irish identity.

“I hadn’t read any of Marian’s work before, but I was very aware of her as part of Irish female identity, in the same way someone like Sinead O’Connor is,” said the House Of Guinness actress.

“She just feels culturally significant.

“My Mum was my first port of call, because she loves Marian Keyes.

“She even remembers where she was when she read her first book.

Marian Keyes has won numerous book awards (Joel Ryan/PA)

“Mum described her as ‘our Edna O’Brien,’ because Marian was writing for a generation of Irish women and exploring their lives with a depth and honesty that she hadn’t felt had been done before.

“It’s amazing how well Marian, and Stefanie as well in her adaptation, handle the sisters, making them feel part of a cohesive whole, yet still completely individual.

“That feels very true to sisters and families.

“I’m an only child, but from the outside it seems like you really have to carve out your own identity within that dynamic.

“I think that was captured so beautifully, both in the scripts and in the novels.”

Since publishing her first novel in 1995, Keyes has sold more than 30 million copies of her books and they have been translated into 36 languages, with bestsellers including Rachel’s Holiday and Grown Ups.

She has won a number of Irish Book Awards and was named author of the year at the British Book Awards in 2022.

The Walsh Sisters airs on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Saturday.