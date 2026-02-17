Holly Willoughby, Kate Winslet and Alex Hassell model new Red Nose Day t-shirts

TV presenter Holly Willoughby has said she is “thrilled” to model a new t-shirt collection to raise money for charity alongside Hollywood actress Kate Winslet, Rivals star Alex Hassell, and Bridgerton’s Adjoa Andoh.

Willoughby, 45, is among the stars who will wear the new “nostalgic” Winnie The Pooh-themed Red Nose Day t-shirts to raise money for children going through “toughest times”.

She joins previously announced celebrities who are taking part in the Comic Relief initiative including TV personalities Olivia Attwood and Sam Thompson, model David Gandy, and former Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer Oti Mabuse.

Holly Willoughby is donning the Red Nose Day t-shirts from TK Maxx and Comic Relief (Elisabeth Hoff/PA)

Willoughby said: “Red Nose Day has always been a staple in our house so I’m so thrilled to be able to take part in this year’s campaign.

“The t-shirt range this year is so nostalgic, with something for everyone to enjoy from Disney’s Eeyore to Winnie The Pooh!

“More importantly, the money raised from this year’s collection goes towards helping support children and young people facing the toughest times imaginable, so please do get involved however you can.”

Willoughby is known for previously fronting the ITV daytime show This Morning, which she left in October 2023, and Dancing On Ice.

Kate Winslet will also take part in the campaign (Elisabeth Hoff/PA)

The t-shirts will be available to purchase at TK Maxx stores as well as online at tkmaxx.com to help raise money for Comic Relief’s work to address some of the most pressing challenges facing children and young people globally.

Alongside the t-shirts, tote bags, mugs, notebooks, bag charms, pouches, water bottles and candles are also available.

Previously announced stars who are also participating in this year’s Red Nose Day campaign includes actors Luca Pasqualino and Keeley Hawes, influencer Tasha Ghouri and presenter Dermot O’Leary.

Deborah Dolce, group director at TK Maxx and Homesense said: “This year’s collection taps into the joy and nostalgia of some of the nation’s most beloved and joyful fictional characters.

Alex Hassell is also taking part in the Comic Relief charity drive (Elisabeth Hoff/PA)

“We’re so proud to have raised over £35.4 million to date, with the brilliant help and generosity of our amazing customers and our staff.”

Speaking about the Disney characters, Samir Patel, chief executive of Comic Relief, added: “Renowned for their kindness and friendship, the characters bring so much joy to people of all ages, which is what we hope to inspire this Red Nose Day.

“Money raised from this wonderful range will support children and families who are struggling with the basic essentials that everyone has the right to – food, shelter and safety.”

The t-shirts are available to purchase from February 2026 ahead of Red Nose Day which takes place on Friday March 20.