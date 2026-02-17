Charli XCX stuns in black leather ensemble at The Moment UK premiere

Charli XCX has stunned in a black leather ensemble at the UK premiere of her mockumentary film The Moment.

The 33-year-old singer wore a black leather zip-up jacket with a peplum waist and matching bikini bottoms, which she paired with thigh-high leather boots, at the screening at London’s Picturehouse Central.

The singer, whose real name is Charlotte Aitchison, also wore a chunky silver chain necklace and minimal make-up, and her long black hair was in loose waves.

Charli XCX wore minimal make-up and her hair was in loose waves (Ian West/PA)

The Brat singer was joined by her co-stars at the premiere, including Swedish actor Alexander Skarsgard, Stath Lets Flats star Jamie Demetriou and Ms Marvel’s Rish Shah.

Skarsgard, 49, wore a black blazer over a low, round-neck satin white top, and paired the ensemble with matching black trousers.

Demetriou opted for a casual look, wearing a black collared jacket over a blue and white striped shirt, paired with a black striped tie and blue jeans.

Shah, 28, wore a black ensemble, wearing a long trench coat over a hoodie, black chinos and patent dress shoes.

Alexander Skarsgard attended the premiere in London (Ian West/PA)

The Moment stars Charli XCX as a fictionalised version of herself, and follows a fictionalised account of the cultural phenomenon caused after the release of her Brat album in 2024, which caused a frenzy on social media.

Last year, the singer entered the world of film, landing roles in movies including Pete Ohs’ Erupcja and Julia Jackman’s 100 Nights Of Hero.

She also wrote the soundtrack for Emerald Fennell’s film adaptation of the Emily Bronte classic Wuthering Heights, starring Australian actors Jacob Elordi and Margot Robbie.

The Moment will be released in the UK and Ireland on February 20.