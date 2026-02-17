America’s Next Top Model star says Tyra Banks ‘not sorry’ for behaviour on show

America’s Next Top Model winner Adrianne Curry-Rhode has claimed that reality TV star Tyra Banks “is not sorry” for the treatment of contestants on the controversial reality TV show.

The 43-year old won the first series of the hit reality TV show in 2003 which followed a group of aspiring models as they competed for the chance to begin their career in the modelling industry.

Banks spent over a decade as the face of the show which has since come under scrutiny for its alleged harsh treatment of contestants, outlandish stunt shoots and compulsory cosmetic transformations.

Banks has since revisited some of the controversial moments from the show in the recently released Netflix documentary Reality Check: Inside America’s Next Top Model, including admitting that she went “too far” after shouting at model Tiffany Richardson from season four of the show.

Curry-Rhode appears to sarcastically praise the judge for not caring what people think and for not apologising.

In a video posted on X, she said: “I have mad respect for Tyra Banks.

“She is not sorry. She is not apologising to you.

“That bitch is not effing sorry. She will not bend the knee. And I respect that.

“Everyone’s coming to me and they’re like ‘none of the judges were sorry’.

Tyra Banks arrives for the annual Vanity Fair Party at Mortons Restaurant, Los Angeles (Yui Mok/PA)

“Why should they be? They’re all loaded.”

She went on to claim that the judges did not care at the time the series was filmed and therefore implied that people should not be surprised that they do not care now.

She continued: “Mad respect for Tyra because that’s hard to push back on.

“That many people trying to struggle session you and she’s just like f*** you.

“I gotta respect that.

“So I tip my hat, my lady, keep on being yourself, which is someone who doesn’t give a flying shit.”

Further down in the comment section on X, Curry Rhode posted a gif which depicted a joke going over someone’s head, suggesting she is being sarcastic in the video.

She later claimed that she was sexually assaulted while she was participating in the programme and that she was scolded for being upset.

Supermodel Tyra Banks wears an outfit by Patric Casey during the Triology fashion show (Paul Faith/PA)

In a comment on X she said: “Fun fact…I was the first woman to be sexually assaulted on top model… they titled the episode “girl deals with a pervert”.

“A man reached up my skirt out of nowhere on the street… 2x I was scolded for being so upset by it & missing a casting and was almost eliminated.”

In the new documentary about the series, Banks addressed a number of controversial moments from the show which have since gone viral.

She also said she appreciated the criticism the show has garnered and said: “I thank you for that.

“That is the only way you change, that is the only way you get better – by somebody calling you out on your shit. It is important.”

Tyra Banks has been contacted for comment.