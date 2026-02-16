Statue of ex-Vogue editor Edward Enninful marks fashion week at Madame Tussauds

Former British Vogue editor Edward Enninful is to get a wax statue in Madame Tussauds to celebrate London Fashion Week.

The 53-year-old was the magazine’s first black editor-in-chief, and became the youngest fashion editor at a major international title when he took on the role of fashion director at i-D Magazine aged 18.

He said: “Madame Tussauds is an iconic global institution and such a special part of London’s cultural fabric, it’s a real honour for me to have a new home within the attraction’s legendary four walls, which are visited by people from all over the world.

The statue will be launched on Monday (Madame Tussauds/PA)

“Working closely with their talented team of artists and watching them at work has been a real privilege.

“The result is a testament to the exceptional skill and craftsmanship that lives at the heart of Madame Tussauds, and I am incredibly proud of the final result.”

His statue depicts him in a black two-piece suit, with a white dress shirt and black shoes donated to the London attraction by Enninful.

Steve Blackburn, general manager of Madame Tussauds London, said: “Fashion’s leading man, Edward Enninful, is truly a cut above, and with his London roots, this is the perfect addition to our figure line-up.

“From Ladbroke Grove to the top of the global style scene, he’s always used his platform to inspire change.

Enninful’s statue comes as part of celebrations for London Fashion Week (Madame Tussauds/PA)

“It’s been a real privilege to work so collaboratively, and it’s been great to see Edward swap roles from being behind the camera to standing in front of it.

“We can’t wait for guests to strike a pose with Edward’s first‑ever, runway‑ready figure just as London celebrates its place on the world’s fashion stage.”

Born in Ghana and raised in Ladbroke Grove, west London, Enninful is known for his championing of diversity in fashion, and was made an OBE in 2016 for his services to fashion.

London Fashion Week begins on Thursday February 19 and runs until Monday February 23.

Enninful’s figure will be available to view from Monday in Madame Tussauds London’s Fashion Runway zone.