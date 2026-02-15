Ross Kemp to return to Eastenders as Grant Mitchell makes ‘dramatic return’

Ross Kemp is set to return to EastEnders for “a short stint” as Grant Mitchell makes a dramatic return to Walford.

The 61-year-old previously reprised his Albert Square role after almost 10 years away during its 40th anniversary celebrations in 2025.

Grant left Walford again for his home in Portugal, but is set to return again after being called upon by estranged son Mark.

A statement on the EastEnders Facebook page said: “Grant Mitchell is set to make a dramatic return to Walford this spring with Ross Kemp reprising the iconic role for a short stint.

“Grant was last seen in February 2025, returning briefly to Albert Square for the show’s 40th anniversary due to Nigel’s concerns about Phil’s deteriorating mental health.

“This year, Grant is called upon by his estranged son Mark to return to Walford, marking the first time the pair will be reunited since Mark learned the truth about his true parentage.

“Grant’s arrival on Albert Square also comes amidst the deteriorating health of long time family friend Nigel. While full details of Grant’s comeback remain under wraps, viewers can expect explosive drama.”

On his return, Kemp said: “I’m truly delighted to be stepping back into Grant Mitchell’s shoes and returning to EastEnders later this year.

“As well as exploring Grant’s attempts to reconnect with his son Mark, it’s especially an honour to be part of Nigel’s powerful ongoing dementia storyline, which holds deep personal meaning for me due to a close family connection in real life.”

Kemp went on to produce a number of documentaries after first leaving EastEnders in 1999 including Ross Kemp On Gangs, Ross Kemp In Afghanistan and Ross Kemp: Extreme World.

He began on the soap in 1990 and his previous appearance prior to his 2025 return, in 2016, marked his on-screen mother Dame Barbara Windsor’s final episode as Peggy Mitchell.

The actor hosts the BBC gameshow Bridge Of Lies, which challenges contestants to cross a digital bridge by choosing a true statement over a set of wrong ones.

EastEnders executive producer Ben Wadey said: “We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Ross back once more to the legendary role of Grant.

“The Mitchells remain one of EastEnders’ defining dynasties, and we can’t wait to see them reunited again.

“As always when Grant is around, drama inevitably follows him.”