Brooklyn Beckham vows to ‘protect’ wife Nicola Peltz in Valentine’s Day message

Brooklyn Peltz Beckham has vowed to “protect” his wife Nicola Peltz Beckham in a message wishing her a happy Valentine’s Day.

It comes after Brooklyn accused his parents, Sir David Beckham and Victoria Beckham, of “trying endlessly to ruin my relationship since before my wedding, and it hasn’t stopped”, in a social media post in January.

He also alleged that his wife had been “disrespected” by his family.

Brooklyn’s post on Instagram on Sunday read: “Happy Valentine’s Day baby, I am the luckiest person in the world to be able to call you my Valentine’s every year.

“I love you more than you know and I will forever protect and love you.”

The post was accompanied by a black and white picture of the pair kissing, with Brooklyn shirtless and Nicola in a crop top.

It comes after the social posts saw Brooklyn add that he does not want to “reconcile” with his family, having accused former England footballer Sir David and ex-Spice Girls singer Lady Beckham of prioritising “Brand Beckham” over all else and controlling narratives in the press.

DJ Fat Tony, who performed at the wedding, claimed on ITV’s This Morning last month that the feud began when American singer Marc Anthony had asked for “the most beautiful woman in the room” to come to the stage at the wedding.

Guests were said to have believed it was for Nicola’s first dance with Brooklyn, but instead Lady Beckham was called to the stage and asked to dance with her son, prompting Nicola to leave the room in tears.

He said: “What it was, was – and why I said it was inappropriate as well – was because it was the timing. What happened was, basically, Marc Anthony was performing on stage, he then called Brooklyn onto the stage.

Sir David Beckham and Victoria Beckham were accused by Brooklyn of controlling narratives in the press (Andrew Matthews/PA)

“Brooklyn went onto the stage, and the next minute everyone’s expecting it to be Nicola to go up and do the first dance, and then Marc asked for the most beautiful woman in the room to come to the stage – and then he says, ‘Victoria, come to the stage’.

“So Victoria is by the stage, she goes onto the stage, and of course, at that point, Brooklyn is literally devastated because he thought he was going to do his first dance with his wife, then Nicola leaves the room crying her eyes out.

“Brooklyn is stuck there on stage, and they do this dance, and Marc Anthony says ‘put your hands on your mother’s hips’ and it was a Latin thing, and the whole situation was really awkward for everyone in the room.”

However, Anthony told US outlet The Hollywood Reporter that how the feud had come out is “hardly the truth”.

Sir David and Lady Beckham have been contacted for comment.