Moth unmasked as star is crowned The Masked Singer champion

Sugababes star Keisha Buchanan has been crowned the champion of this year’s series of The Masked Singer after she was unmasked as Moth.

The 41-year-old singer, who performed songs including Rihanna’s Only Girl (In The World) and Foreigner’s I Want To Know What Love Is during Saturday’s final was correctly guessed by panellist Maya Jama on the ITV show.

Tipping Point presenter Ben Shephard was the show’s runner-up as Conkers, while Toastie was revealed to be soul singer Mica Paris, which three of the panel guessed correctly.

Keisha Buchanan has won The Masked Singer (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Speaking after winning the show, Buchanan said: “Honestly, I’ve had the best time, I think I’m more of an introvert than I am an extrovert, actually.

“And I think this has, you know, without the girls by my side, it’s kind of like made me a lot more confident, and it’s really brought me out of my shell.”

Shephard’s unmasking shocked the judging panel of Jama, Jonathan Ross, Mo Gilligan, Davina McCall, and last year’s winner Samantha Barks, because he had appeared on the show’s judging panel earlier in the series, during its Halloween special.

The TV presenter said after being unmasked: “It’s an extraordinary experience, having turned 50, I thought I’ve got to do a few more scary things.

“And I think tonight was probably my favourite, and it felt like I’d won just being able to come on the show, so I could just really enjoy that song (The Killers’ Mr Brightside), I know my boys love that song.

“It’s been such an extraordinary journey.”

The duets also saw Barks sign on the show once again as Pufferfish, while The Corrs singer Andrea Corr and singer Will Young also returned to the programme, as Snail and Lionfish respectively.

“I wanted to do it for my grandkids… they don’t (know that I am doing The Masked Singer), they know I’m doing a show but they don’t know what it is.”

This year’s series of The Masked Singer is available on catch up on ITVX.