Gordon Ramsay urges Brooklyn to ‘remember where you came from’ amid Beckham row

Gordon Ramsay has urged Brooklyn Peltz Beckham to “remember where you came from” as he weighed in on the public fallout between him and his parents Sir David and Victoria Beckham.

The celebrity chef told the Sun newspaper he “loves” the Beckhams’ eldest son, whom he said has an “incredible” heart, but stressed that the 26-year-old needs to understand that one day he will not have his mother and father.

The Ramsays and the Beckhams are family friends, with Sir David and Lady Beckham invited to Ramsay’s daughter Holly’s wedding to Olympic swimmer Adam Peaty in December.

Brooklyn announced in a social media post that he does not want to “reconcile” with his family, finally addressing speculation that there had been a split between the aspiring chef and his wife Nicola Peltz, and the Beckham family.

Brooklyn Peltz Beckham and his wife Nicola (Ian West/PA)

In an explosive statement last month, Brooklyn accused his parents of prioritising “Brand Beckham” over all else and controlling narratives in the press.

He said Sir David and Lady Victoria tried “endlessly to ruin my relationship since before my wedding, and it hasn’t stopped”.

Brooklyn also alleged that his wife had been “disrespected” by his family.

In an interview with the Sun, Ramsay said: “I love him (Brooklyn), his heart is incredible, but it’s hard, isn’t it? I think when you’re infatuated, you know, love is blind.

“They say it for that reason, and so, you know, he’s desperate to stand on his own two feet. He’s desperate to forge his own way. And I respect that from Brooklyn, and that’s such a good thing to do.

“But remember where you came from, and honestly, one day you’re not going to have your mum and dad, and you need to understand that.”

Ramsay said Sir David and Lady Beckham’s relationship with their son had been “solid”.

“I’ve seen, Tana’s (Ramsay’s wife) seen, first hand just how good parents they are, and David as a dad is just incredible,” Ramsay said.

Brooklyn had also claimed his mother “danced very inappropriately on me in front of everyone”.

Ramsay said of the Beckham-Peltz wedding: “There was nothing salacious, there was nothing inappropriate. Everyone was having fun, having dance.”

The 59-year-old is no stranger to family fallouts himself amid his daughter’s marriage to Peaty.

According to the Daily Mail, a feud between the Ramsays and Peatys escalated after Peaty’s mother Caroline was not invited to the bride’s hen do.

Asked to respond to reports Peaty’s family have called Ramsay a bully, he said: “Families fall out, right?

“But don’t add fuel to the fire and just show a little bit of decorum, because it’s not about the mum or dad.”