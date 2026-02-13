Taylor Swift lands sixth UK number one single with Opalite

Taylor Swift has returned to the top of the UK singles chart and landed her sixth number one with Opalite, the Official Charts Company said.

The US singer’s return to the summit follows the release of a star-studded music video for the track featuring celebrities including Cillian Murphy, Lewis Capaldi and Graham Norton.

Domhnall Gleeson, Greta Lee and Jodie Turner-Smith also star in the music video, which the pop star revealed she was inspired to make after appearing on The Graham Norton Show with them last year.

The nearly six-minute music video, which was released last Friday and was written and directed by Swift, features the singer and Irish actor Gleeson playing love interests.

Opalite, which is from Swift’s latest studio album The Life Of A Showgirl, previously peaked in the charts at number two last October.

Last year, the pop star spent seven non-consecutive weeks at the top of the singles chart with The Fate Of Ophelia, which remains in the charts.

Opalite snagging the top spot this week marks the first time that one of Swift’s albums has produced two UK number one singles, according to the Official Charts Company.

The Grammy-winning artist has previously topped the UK singles chart with hit songs Look What You Made Me Do, Anti-Hero, Is It Over Now (Taylor’s Version) and Fortnight featuring Post Malone.

Elsewhere in the singles chart, Dave/Tems’ Raindance sits at number two, while Raye’s Where Is My Husband! snagged the number three spot.

Latin American singer Bad Bunny is at number four with DTMF, following his star-studded performance during the Super Bowl half-time show last Sunday.

Olivia Dean enjoyed more charts success this week (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Rounding off this week’s top five are Sam Fender and Olivia Dean with Rein Me In.

In the albums chart, singer-songwriter Dean remains in the top spot for the second consecutive week with The Art Of Loving.

According to the Official Charts Company, Dean’s record is the longest-running number one album by a British female this decade.

Elsewhere in the top five, Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny’s latest album, Debi Tirar Mas Fotos, is at number two.

The rest of the top five in the albums chart was made up of US rapper J Cole’s The Fall Off (three), Fleetwood Mac’s 50 Years – Don’t Stop (four) and The Highlights by The Weeknd (five).

The Official Charts Company also launched its official classical chart this week, with South Korean pianist Yunchan Lim landing the first number one with a new recording of Bach’s Goldberg Variations (Live At Carnegie Hall).