Painting of Sir Ian McKellen raises funds for Peter Tatchell Foundation

A painting of Sir Ian McKellen has sold for £17,000, with the proceeds going to one of the most “important institutions in this country”, according to the actor.

The 86-year-old Lord Of The Rings star was the guest of honour at Attitude Magazine’s launch event for its annual list of LGBTQ+ trailblazers, known as Attitude 101.

During the event, a painting of the actor, which he signed, went under the hammer to raise money for human rights organisation the Peter Tatchell Foundation.

Sir Ian McKellen attends the Attitude 101 Awards at the Rosewood Hotel in central London (Ian West/PA)

As the bidding war began, Sir Ian jumped on stage and said: “Never mind the painting, lovely as it is, who wouldn’t want to have me in their bedroom?

“Peter Tatchell’s foundation is one of the most important institutions in this country, if not the world. I’m sure you’d agree.

“The least we can do is support it.”

After holding the painting over his head and walking through the room to encourage bids, the painting, created by Spanish artist Julia de Gabriel, was bought by Suki Sandhu, founder and chief executive of the executive search firm Audeliss, for £17,000.

Speaking to the Press Association about why he wanted to buy the painting, Sandhu said: “I adore Ian McKellen.

“He is one of the true icons of our community.

Sir Ian McKellen and Spanish artist Julia de Gabriel at the Attitude 101 launch event in central London (Lauren Del Fabbro/PA)

“They say we stand on the shoulders of giants.

“I can’t be who I am now today if it wasn’t for the work that he did decades ago and Peter Tatchell also the work that he does for our community, I mean, the bravery, the courage it takes for what he does. How can I not support that?”

Speaking about Tatchell, he said: “He’s a real activist. He’s been doing it for decades. He’s one of the original activists, I would say, and he’s just amazing.”

Sir Ian is best known for playing Magneto in the X-Men films and Gandalf in Peter Jackson’s fantasy trilogy, based on the books from JRR Tolkien.

The veteran actor has played a number of Shakespearean characters on stage, including Richard II, Macbeth, Coriolanus and King Lear.

His many acting credits have led to a number of accolades over the years, including several Olivier Awards.