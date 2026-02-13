Katherine Jenkins announces first tour in five years

Mezzo soprano Katherine Jenkins has announced her first tour in five years to celebrate 25 years in the music business.

The 25 Year Anniversary Tour will feature all her biggest hits – including Time To Say Goodbye, Jealous Of The Angels, and I Will Always Love You.

The Welsh singer will play 18 dates across the UK and Ireland, opening at Manchester’s Bridgewater Hall on October 2.

She will also perform in Liverpool, Cardiff, Birmingham, London, and many other cities – before playing her final night at Belfast’s Waterfront Hall on October 27.

Jenkins said: “Reaching 25 years in music is incredibly emotional, but this tour is truly a celebration of the fans who have been there from the very beginning.

“To be heading out across the UK and Ireland for 18 special shows feels less like a celebration of a career and more like a reunion with old friends and I can’t wait to stand on stage, look out into those familiar faces, and share it all over again.”

Jenkins, named the biggest selling classical artist of the century by Classic FM, has released 14 number one albums since she signed to Universal Classics at the age of 22.

The 45-year-old is a favourite of the royal family, and has sung at many national occasions including the late Queen Elizabeth II’s Diamond Jubilee, as well as performing before the Pope.