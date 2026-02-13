Jessie Ware says it is ‘great honour’ to perform at Bafta Film Awards

Singer-songwriter Jessie Ware has said it will be an “honour” to perform at the Bafta Film Awards during a tribute to those in the industry who have died in the past year.

Ware will sing an undisclosed song from one of her favourite films during the ceremony’s In Memoriam section, where guests pause to remember those who have died.

Ware said: “It is a great honour to be performing at the Baftas in such an important and special moment to remember people and legends that have passed this year.

“I’m singing a song from one of my favourite movies by one of my favourite artists and really cannot wait to be on stage in amongst a room of such talented individuals.”

The performance will form part of what is described as the country’s biggest night in film.

It follows the news that the singers behind hit film KPop Demon Hunters will take to the stage during the ceremony for their first live performance together outside the US.

The event will be hosted by actor Alan Cumming, with Hamnet up for the most awards, breaking the record for the most nominations for a female-directed film in Bafta history, with 11.

Directed by Chloe Zhao, it has also received nods for Jessie Buckley for best actress, Paul Mescal for best supporting actor, as well as best film and outstanding British film.

British-born Ware will sing ahead of the release of her sixth studio album Superbloom in April, which features her recent single I Could Get Used To This.

The Baftas’ executive director of awards and content, Emma Baehr, said: “We are honoured to welcome Jesse Ware and her extraordinary talent to the EE Bafta Film Awards next weekend.

“Her beautiful, moving performance will offer a special moment for audiences both in the room and at home, as we pay tribute to those in the industry we have sadly lost.”

The Baftas will be held at the Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall in London and will be broadcast on BBC One and iPlayer on Sunday February 22.