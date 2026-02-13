Edith Bowman makes tearful plea for missing case containing grandfather’s ashes

Scottish broadcaster Edith Bowman has made a tearful plea for a suitcase containing some of her grandfather’s ashes to be returned after it was stolen on Friday.

The 52-year-old posted a series of Instagram stories appealing for her missing bag, believing it was stolen during a train journey from London Paddington to Kemble, a village in the Cotswolds.

The radio DJ was frustrated in the first video she shared, and said: “I just got on a train at London Paddington – 9.32am to Cheltenham and got off at Kemble, and some f***** has stolen my case.

Edith Bowman took to Instagram on Friday to issue her plea (Ian West/PA)

“So if you are that person who took someone else’s luggage off the train between London and Kemble, please can you return it to the nearest station? I’d really much appreciate that.”

She continued: “Who does that kind of thing? There’s CCTV, so we’re on the case and British Transport Police is being informed.”

The TV star later returned to her Instagram story after realising that her suitcase contained sentimental items, and in her next post she was choking back tears.

She said: “I’ve just realised what’s in my bag is a jewellery box, and in that jewellery box are some really lovely personal things.

“In particular, a pinkie ring that’s got my grandad’s ashes in it.

“If anyone saw anyone getting off the train at Didcot Parkway, Reading or Swindon, with an old school case that’s green, dark green with brown straps, please can you get in touch and let me know.”

Bowman then shared a photo to her story of the suitcase, and wrote: “If anyone saw someone get off @GWR train with this bag, Reading 09.58, Didcot Pway 10.11, Swindon 10.30, please contact me.”

The presenter is best known for hosting BBC Radio 1 shows from 2003 to 2014, when she left to work on other projects.

Bowman currently hosts podcast Soundtracking, in which she interviews guests about music and film and which was launched in 2016.