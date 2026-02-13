Cruz Beckham hopes to put a ‘smile on people’s faces’ with his music

Cruz Beckham has said he hopes to put a “smile on people’s faces” with his music, adding: “People need it right now.”

The 20-year old singer is the son of celebrity parents, former footballer Sir David Beckham and Spice Girl Victoria Beckham.

Following in his mother’s footsteps, Cruz and his band The Breakers are about to kick off their first UK and EU tour.

The For Your Love tour includes a number of shows across the UK along with gigs in Paris, Berlin and Amsterdam.

Appearing on Virgin Radio UK’s Chris Evans breakfast show on Friday, the group performed single For Your Love as well as a cover of Bruce Springsteen’s I’m On Fire.

Asked what he hopes to do, Beckham said: “Honestly just to keep making music and keep trying to put a smile on people’s faces.

“People need it right now.”

The single, which was released on Friday, follows his debut single Optics which came out in October alongside the song Lick The Toad.

The accompanying music video will be released on Friday afternoon, featuring Beckham and The Breakers, formed of Dan Ewins, Telmo Seixas and Dario Scotti.

The music video also features a cameo appearance from Beckham’s grandfather, his mother’s father, Tony Adams.

Speaking about his grandfather, Beckham said: “He’s an amazing, amazing human.

“He was in a band when he was younger and we just relate so much on music.

“I just love talking to him about music and playing songs. Once I found out that he was part of a band, I got a lot more into it and then found out about The Beatles because of him.”

Beckham also said his first gig was watching his mother perform as part of the Spice Girls.

The girl group shot to fame with their debut single Wannabe in 1996 and followed it with hits including Stop and 2 Become 1.

Beckham will set off on his EU and UK tour later on this month, starting on February 25 with a night in Birmingham before heading to Cardiff, Bristol, Leeds, Glasgow, Manchester, Southampton and Brighton.

He will later venture to Paris, Amsterdam and Berlin, before ending the tour with three nights in London at The Courtyard Theatre.

In a separate tour announcement, Cruz said: “I’m so excited to get out on the road, I’ve always been inspired by bands who do it the right way, so I wanna get out there and play loads of small gigs.

“I cannot wait to meet the fans and for them to hear the tracks, I can’t believe people have actually spent their hard earned money to come and see me and my band, so we’re gonna put on a show.

“I’m so buzzing to have our own banner for The Breakers, we’ve only been a support band so far so this time we get our own banner.”

The comments come amid a public family fallout with his older brother Brooklyn Peltz Beckham, who posted an explosive statement on Instagram accusing his parents of putting “Brand Beckham” first and announcing he does not want to “reconcile” with his family.