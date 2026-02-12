Radio 1 DJ Greg James to undertake ‘ludicrous’ tandem challenge for Comic Relief

BBC Radio 1 DJ Greg James has spoken about his upcoming “ludicrous challenge” as he prepares to cycle 1,000km (630 miles) across the UK – on a tandem – to raise money for Red Nose Day.

The eight-day challenge will see James set off from the South Coast on March 13, and ride through England and Wales before crossing the finish line in Edinburgh on Red Nose Day, March 20.

He will spend at least eight hours a day riding the tandem, largely on his own.

James, who announced the challenge on his Radio 1 breakfast show on Thursday, will be joined on the way by other presenters, as well as some special guests.

He told the Press Association: “Yes, I am mad, and I do think it will be a ludicrous challenge, and one that I don’t know whether or not I can do. But I’m going to try it.

“A little bit of pain is worth the overall goal of raising loads of money for Comic Relief.”

James said he expects to be joined on the tandem by a “mixture of well-known people and listeners to Radio 1”.

“I need them to be good cyclists,” he joked. “The reality of it might be that they wobble and we both fall off.”

This will be his third challenge for Comic Relief, after previously proclaiming he would never do one again.

In 2016, he completed five triathlons in five days, and in 2018, he carried out Pedal To The Peaks, in which he cycled between and climbed Scafell Pike, Snowdon, and Ben Nevis.

Greg James crossing the finish line in 2016 (Comic Relief)

He will set off from Weymouth, Dorset, during his breakfast show on March 13. Listeners can tune in to the show on Friday to find out how they could get the chance to join James on day one of his challenge.

The route will take James through cities, towns and villages where Comic Relief-funded partners are providing support to those in need.

James said in a statement: “Well, here I am again – I honestly thought I would never be so silly to say yes to Comic Relief again, but why not make it a hat-trick.

“Seriously though, the world feels really overwhelming at the moment. There’s a lot of things to worry about and everything is just feeling a lot, so now is the right time to come out of challenge retirement and do my bit to help.

“Cycling 1,000km in eight days will be brutally hard and relentlessly demanding, but that’s exactly the point.

“I’m dedicating this challenge to anyone who feels like they’re carrying life’s load on their own.”

Radio 1’s Longest Ride with Greg James for Red Nose Day will be broadcast live across Radio 1, Morning Live and BBC Sounds during his journey.

Greg is taking on Radio 1’s Longest Ride for Red Nose Day. (Photo by Jack Margerison/Comic Relief)

Comic Relief chief executive Samir Patel said: “Greg taking on this ride is a remarkable show of commitment and compassion.

“What makes this challenge so special isn’t just the scale of it, but the message behind it – that progress is possible when people step in for one another, even for a moment.

“Across the UK and beyond, many people are facing pressure that feels unrelenting, and the support raised through this challenge will help ease that burden in very real ways.

“Greg’s determination, alongside the generosity of everyone backing him, will help ensure that help reaches those who need it most.

“We’re hugely thankful to Greg for everything he’s putting into this, and we’ll be right behind him from the first kilometre to the last.”