Morfydd Clark, Lucy Boynton, Harry Lawtey and Farhan Akhtar join Beatles biopic

The cast of the Beatles biopic films has been expanded with roles announced for Morfydd Clark, Lucy Boynton, Harry Lawtey and Farhan Akhtar.

They will join The Beatles – A Four-Film Cinematic Event, in the series directed by Sir Sam Mendes and based on the lives and careers of the Liverpool band.

In a post on the film’s official Instagram on Thursday, the additions to the star-studded cast were revealed.

Welsh actress Clark, 36, known for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, will portray John Lennon’s first wife Cynthia Lennon, who married the singer in 1962 after they met in art college in Liverpool.

Their son, singer-songwriter Julian Lennon, was born in 1963 but they split in 1968 after Cynthia discovered her husband’s relationship with Japanese artist Yoko Ono.

Clark is joined by Indian actor and filmmaker Akhtar, 52, who will play composer Ravi Shankar.

Shankar is known for teaching George Harrison how to play the sitar, a traditional Indian instrument, and they collaborated on a number of projects including the Concert for Bangladesh charity event in 1971.

Morfydd Clark is among the additions to the cast (Aaron Chown/PA)

Boynton, 32, who starred in ITV drama A Cruel Love: The Ruth Ellis Story, will portray Paul McCartney’s girlfriend Jane Asher in the films.

The couple dated for five years until the actress famously broke off their engagement during a BBC television interview.

Lawtey, 29, best known for BBC drama Industry, will join the cast as the original Beatles’ bass player Stuart Sutcliffe, who left the band in 1960 before they rocketed to fame.

Harry Lawtey is joining the cast (Ben Whitley/PA)

The four join Normal People star Paul Mescal, who plays McCartney, and fellow Irish actor Barry Keoghan who plays drummer Ringo Starr.

Babygirl actor Harris Dickinson has been cast as John Lennon, while Mescal’s Gladiator II co-star Joseph Quinn will portray George Harrison.

The four films are due to be released in April 2028, with award-winning actresses Aimee Lou Wood, Saoirse Ronan, Mia McKenna-Bruce and Anna Sawai playing pivotal women in the story of the Beatles – Pattie Boyd, Linda McCartney, Maureen Starkey and Yoko Ono – respectively.

It has been reported that other key roles have been cast – with Happy Valley star James Norton to play the band’s manager Brian Epstein, while The Lost King’s Harry Lloyd is expected to portray producer George Martin.

Formed in 1960, The Beatles are the best-selling musical act of all time and one of the most influential groups in the world, having achieved 18 UK number one singles and 15 UK number one albums.