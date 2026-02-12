Latest contestant to be fired from The Apprentice revealed

The fourth candidate has been fired from the latest series of The Apprentice after contestants were challenged to create dishes based on either chicken or egg.

Tanmay Hingorani, an AI product consultant from London, said he “took the bullet” after he was fired on the BBC business show by Lord Sugar for securing a low deal during a negotiation with a corporate client.

The latest instalment of the show saw each team given either 25kg of chicken or egg, tasked with creating a dish to serve the public as well as bespoke canapes to appeal to corporate clients.

Tanmay Hingorani is the latest contestant to be fired from The Apprentice (Ray Burminston/BBC/PA)

Viewers saw Hingorani in the firing line alongside team leader Carrington Saunders and clothing brand owner Megan Ruiter after a negotiation with the corporate client went wrong.

Hingorani said: “I think the first few tasks I had contributed quite a lot and I tried to remain quite cool, calm and collected throughout those first two episodes.

“Ultimately, I am disappointed for it to end this way.”

Speaking about the business deal which led to his downfall, he said: “When we went into the negotiation, I was looking forward to it.

“I see negotiation as an art form but that negotiation didn’t become a very nice piece of art.

“Karishma (Vijay) started with a monologue which set the tempo and then Megan came through and set the price ceiling by saying £12, and I shook the hand on £11.80 trying to salvage it.

“I did take the bullet in the boardroom and I do think it was unfair. But you win some and you lose some, and I can’t do much about it now.”

Hingorani said he thinks Ruiter should have been fired instead of him (BBC/Naked/A Freemantle Label/PA)

He said Ruiter should have been fired instead of him, adding: “I don’t think there is even an argument for it to have been anyone else.”

When asked if he would have done anything differently during his time on the show, he said: “I wouldn’t have shaken the corporate client’s hand. I would have just let Megan continue walking the line she was on.”

Hingorani would have created an AI-powered digital loyalty and marketing platform that aims to revolutionise how food and drink businesses connect with their customers if he had won the programme.

The latest series of The Apprentice will see its winner awarded £250,000 worth of investment into their company and the opportunity to go into business with Lord Sugar.

The Apprentice returns on BBC One next Thursday at 9pm.