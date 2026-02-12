Harry Styles announces pre-release listening parties for next album

Former One Direction star Harry Styles has announced listening parties for his new album, with events to be held internationally across 40 cities, including London and Dublin.

The 32-year-old singer will release his fourth record Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally on March 6.

In a post on Instagram on Thursday, Styles revealed listening parties will start from February 18, more than two weeks before the release date.





In the caption, he wrote: “We wanna dance with all our friends. KATTDO listening parties, February 2026.”

London, Dublin, Los Angeles, Hong Kong, Sydney and Paris are among the host cities.

Fans can sign up through a link on Styles’ website, which takes them to a page where they have to answer the question: “What do you think listening to the album will feel like?”

The website says that invitations and further information will be sent on February 16.

US singers Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter have hosted listening parties and played their albums exclusively for fans in-person ahead of their official releases.

Last month, Styles sent fans into a frenzy when Aperture, his first single in almost four years, rocketed to number one on the UK Official Singles Chart.

The Grammy-winner also announced his global tour, with dates in London, Amsterdam, New York, Sao Paulo, Mexico City, Melbourne and Sydney from May.

Styles, who has kept a low profile since his Love On Tour run of gigs came to an end in 2023, will play Manchester’s Co-Op Live venue for the Brit Awards on February 28.

He will return to the venue for an exclusive one-off performance on March 6.

Styles launched his solo career after he and fellow One Direction members Niall Horan, Liam Payne and Louis Tomlinson went on hiatus in 2016, almost a year after Zayn Malik left the group.

The Worcestershire-born star released his self-titled debut solo album in 2017, followed by Fine Line in 2019, and Harry’s House (2022) – with the first and third releases reaching number one in the UK charts.

Styles has had three UK number one singles as a solo artist with As It Was, Sign Of The Times and Aperture, and won multiple Grammy and Brit awards.