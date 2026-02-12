Ex-Little Mix singer Jesy Nelson launches SMA petition after twins’ diagnosis

Former Little Mix star Jesy Nelson has launched a petition for SMA (spinal muscular atrophy) to be added to post-birth baby checks for serious health conditions, after her twins were diagnosed with SMA1.

The 34-year-old gave birth to twins Ocean Jade and Story Monroe Nelson-Foster prematurely in May with fiance Zion Foster, and Nelson has been posting about their journey on Instagram to raise awareness of the rare genetic condition ever since.

She said in a post on Instagram: “As you all know, I’ve been working hard to campaign for SMA to be added to the newborn screening heel-prick test here in the UK.

“I’m so happy and proud to finally share that my petition is now live…

“Any support, shares or signatures would mean the world to me and to so many other families.”

The petition has achieved more than 6,000 signatures at the time of writing, with the Government required to respond to it if it reaches 10,000 signatures, and Parliament required to debate it if it amasses 100,000 signatures. It can be found in a link in Nelson’s Instagram bio.

The condition causes muscle weakness, movement problems, problems with breathing and swallowing, muscle tremors, and bone and joint problems, according to the NHS.

When announcing her babies’ condition, Nelson said her daughters’ diagnosis would mean they are unlikely to ever be able to walk or regain their neck strength.

Nelson met Health Secretary Wes Streeting last month to speak about the life-changing impact early detection of the condition could have had on her twins.

The heel prick test, which is offered to every baby at five days old, screens for rare but serious health conditions.

Speaking to the Press Association earlier this year, Nelson said of her activism: “It has caused a lot of commotion and it’s been amazing because the SMA community have been screaming and shouting about this for years, and it’s never been taken seriously.

“I’m just really praying that it does eventually get changed sooner rather than later.”

Nelson also experienced a series of complications during her pregnancy, including twin-to-twin transfusion syndrome (TTTS), which the NHS says is caused by abnormal connecting blood vessels in the placenta which leads to an imbalanced blood flow from one twin to the other.

Her pregnancy struggles will be documented in Jesy Nelson: Life After Little Mix, an upcoming six-part Prime Video documentary series which launches on Friday.