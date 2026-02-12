Emma Slater pays tribute to Dancing With The Stars partner James Van Der Beek

British-American professional dancer Emma Slater has paid tribute to her former Dancing With The Stars partner James Van Der Beek, following his death on Wednesday aged 48.

The 37-year-old appeared in the 28th season of the dancing show, which is the US equivalent of the BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing, alongside the late Dawson’s Creek actor, reaching the semi-finals.

In a post on Instagram, she said: “Nothing I can write seems ok, all those who had the pleasure of having you in their lives are blessed. Forever changed by your brilliance.

“We got to have these beautiful years sharing life together. It started with being dance partners and I was beyond excited to be dancing with you, and it continued into the deepest of friendships.

“You, Kimberly and the kids became family and I found so much purpose in our little community. Watching your love for your family changed my life.

“I’m so grateful for you and all you have done for me. Your kindness, patience and empathy for others is unmatched. Your wise advice. I will always marvel at the ability you had to master everything. Your school boy laugh I will never forget.

“I’m so grateful that I got to see you on Sunday, to talk to you and to tell you for the millionth time how much I love you. We laughed together. And I promised I would feel your presence always, as I already have. Thank you.

“I’m lucky to have known the man that you are. You have done so much, helped so many people. You’ll be forever in my heart. And now I know whenever I’m guided, I’ll be guided by you. I love you partner.”

Van Der Beek played Dawson Leery in the US teen drama, which ran for six seasons from 1998 until 2003.

Singer Lana Del Rey, whose real name is Elizabeth Grant, was also among those paying tribute – posting a heart on the announcement of Van Der Beek’s death, after he had been suffering from bowel cancer.

Also paying tribute was actress Nicole Bilderback, who appeared alongside Van Der Beek in the US show as Heather Tracy.

Del Rey posted a heart on the announcement of Van Der Beek’s death (Ian West/PA)

She said in a post on Instagram: “Over the five episodes of Dawson’s I did, I am blessed and lucky to have had you in every single scene with me. You will be missed so dearly.

“Your kindness and light shines on in this world forever. This hurts. Rest in peace.”

One Tree Hill actor Chad Michael Murray, who starred in Dawson’s Creek for 12 episodes, described Van Der Beek as a “giant”.

“We’re so so so sorry for what you’re going through,” Murray said under his family’s Instagram statement.

“His words, art and humanity inspired all of us — he inspired us to be better in all ways. God bless you guys.”

Mary Margaret Humes, who played Dawson’s mother, called Van Der Beek her “gracious warrior”, and said she was at a “loss for words”.

Don’t Trust The B—- In Apartment 23” co-star Krysten Ritter called Van Der Beek “smart, funny, empathetic, kind, talented, and just pure magic”.

“I’m so grateful for our friendship and so heartbroken,” she posted on Instagram stories, alongside a series of photos of the pair.

Stars including Sarah Michelle Gellar, Ben Stiller, Selma Blair, Alec Baldwin, Melissa Joan Hart, Christie Brinkley, and Rosie O’Donnell also paid tribute to the actor on social media.

“Devastated to hear about James Van Der Beek,” Reese Witherspoon wrote on Instagram.

“What an extraordinary, talented man who also showed great kindness and grace in every action.”

The Ranch actor Ashton Kutcher posted an image of Van Der Beek on X, and wrote: “Had the good fortune of knowing and growing with this guy. RIP.”

Charmed actress Alyssa Milano told her Instagram followers the father-of-six was a “unicorn of a man”.

“More than anything, he loved being a husband and a father. There are few who cherish that role more deeply than he did,” she said.

Actress Jennifer Garner called Van Der Beek’s death a “heartbreaking” loss.