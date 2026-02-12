David Beckham leaves message of support for US skier Lindsey Vonn

Sports stars including Sir David Beckham and Chloe Kim have left messages of support for American alpine ski racer Lindsey Vonn after she broke her leg in the Olympic women’s downhill.

The 41-year-old fell just seconds into her run in Cortina on Sunday, and on Wednesday evening she posted a photo from her hospital bed on Instagram.

“I had my third surgery today and it was successful,” she wrote. “Success today has a completely different meaning than it did a few days ago.

Lindsey Vonn (PA)

“I’m making progress and while it is slow, I know I’ll be OK.”

Sir David left a series of different coloured heart emojis and the word: “Champion”.

American snowboarder Kim wrote: “Love you Lindsey! You’re an inspiration.”

US Olympic ice skater Michelle Kwan said: “Speedy recovery Lindsey.”

Actress Mariska Hargitay left the simple message: “Superhero.”

And actress Olivia Munn posted four heart emojis.

Another message was left by model Ashley Graham, who wrote: “You are so inspiring!!!”

Vonn also thanked medical staff, family and friends as well as highlighting “the beautiful outpouring of love and support from people around the world”.

She was airlifted to hospital in Treviso after her fall during the event at the Tofane Alpine Skiing Centre.

In a previous post on Instagram, she said she “sustained a complex tibia fracture that is currently stable but will require multiple surgeries to fix properly.”

“While yesterday did not end the way I had hoped, and despite the intense physical pain it caused, I have no regrets.”

Vonn was crowned Olympic downhill champion at Vancouver 2010 and returned to the sport in December 2024 having initially retired in 2019 and has had a partial knee replacement.