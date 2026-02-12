Celebrity Traitors winner Alan Carr is in his ‘turret era’

Comedian Alan Carr has said he is in “my turret era” as he searches for a castle to call home.

Appearing as a guest on The Jonathan Ross Show, The Celebrity Traitors winner said he would like to have animals in the grounds and for people to “come there and have a cream tea” as he feels lonely where he lives now.

He told the ITV show: “I’m buying a castle. I’m having a midlife crisis. I want a turret to call my own. I’m in my turret era.

“I fancy a move and I loved being in The Traitors castle, so I thought, ‘I’m going to get myself one.’

“You know when people have a midlife crisis that they get a ponytail or a Lamboughini… I want a castle. You know when you fancy something? I just want one.

“I’m 50 this year – I know I don’t look it – and I just want one.”

Carr, who said he loves Scotland, is starring in a new Disney+ series named Castle Man, which follows his quest to find, buy and run a historic castle.

He told Ross on Saturday night’s show: “I know it sounds very grand. I’m moving from where I am at the minute, I want animals there, I want a community thing.

“I’m lonely where I am. It’ll be nice, having people come there and have a cream tea. I want people to come in and have donkeys and stuff everywhere.

“I want to reintroduce wolves. I want it to be like a big old zoo.”

Discussing The Celebrity Traitors, he said he is not usually recognised in the US, but on a recent holiday there he was spotted.

He told the programme: “This woman went, ‘I see you Traitor! Who’ve you murdered today?’ People think I’m a murderer walking around looking for my next victim.”

Also on the show was Scream actress Neve Campbell, comedian Rob Beckett and his author wife Lou, and actor Archie Madekwe, with music from Mumford & Sons.

Archie Madekwe said he passed his driving test just one week before he started filming in car racing movie Gran Turismo (PA)

Madekwe was asked about playing the lead role in the 2023 car racing film Gran Turismo.

He said: “I couldn’t drive. I passed my test a week before I got there. Got there and I was driving 180 miles an hour.

“I was taught by the secret Top Gear Stig, he taught me how to drive properly.”

The Jonathan Ross Show airs at 9.35pm on Saturday on ITV1 and ITVX.