Robbie Williams to perform intimate concert as part of Brits Week

Former Take That singer Robbie Williams will perform an intimate gig in Manchester as part of Brits Week.

He will join the likes of Grammy Award winner Olivia Dean and 1990s psychedelic rock band Spiritualized as part of the concert series, which raises money for War Child, when he plays at Aviva Studios in Manchester on February 27.

The Rock DJ singer, 51, will perform songs from his latest album Britpop and his debut solo LP Life Thru A Lens, supported by indie pop band Lottery Winners.

Williams will join Olivia Dean at the run of gigs (Matt Crossick/PA)

He has finished a run of concerts in smaller venues in Glasgow, Liverpool, London and Wolverhampton.

His upcoming Manchester concert will come the day before the Brit Awards ceremony at the city’s Co-op Arena on February 28.

Clare Sanders-Wright, head of live music at War Child, said: “Our Brits Week 2026 shows kick off this week and all of us at War Child couldn’t be more grateful to everyone involved in making them happen, from the artists and their teams to the venues, partners like DHL, and everyone else behind the scenes.

“To add another headline show with Robbie Williams is incredible, and we’re sure fans are just as excited as we are.”

Man I Need singer Dean will perform at Manchester’s Albert Hall on February 26, while Spiritualized, who are best known for their 1997 album Ladies And Gentlemen We Are Floating In Space, will play at London’s EartH Theatre on February 18.

Other gigs will include guitarist Jack Savoretti and singer Katherine Jenkins playing at London’s Emerald Theatre on February 25, DJ Fatboy Slim performing at Newcastle’s Boiler Shop on February 12, and Stargazing singer Myles Smith at the Rescue Rooms in Nottingham on February 24.

All proceeds from the shows will go towards War Child’s work providing aid, education, specialist mental health support, and standing up for the rights of children whose lives have been impacted by war.

Tickets for Williams’ concert will go on general sale at 10am on Friday, with a pre-sale launch at 10am on Thursday.

A limited number of tickets for other shows are on sale now from the Brits Week website, which also features a £10 prize draw that gives fans the opportunity to win two tickets to see an artist of their choice.