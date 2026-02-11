Olivia Attwood says she ‘likes to be alone’ amid Bradley Dack split reports

Reality star Olivia Attwood had said that she “likes to be alone”, and that an unhappy relationship is “the loneliest place to be”, amid a reported split with her husband of two years, footballer Bradley Dack.

Speaking to Jamie Laing on his Great Company podcast, the 34-year-old former Love Island star said she has found it “so easy to become disconnected” from Dack during their relationship.

Attwood’s relationship with the Gillingham midfielder, who she married in 2023, has been the subject of a string of headlines recently.

It has been reported that the couple have separated and Attwood no longer follows her 32-year-old husband on Instagram, but neither have confirmed the split.

Speaking to host Laing, she said: “I know that a lot of people will relate to the year that Brad and I had.

“We’re young, married people that both have their careers and they’re both high pressure – it’s so easy to become disconnected.

“I think it’s some big, dirty secret that no-one wants to talk about.”

She added: “Relationships are work. I don’t think they should be laborious and drain you, but I do think you actively have to put into them.”

The Loose Women panellist went on to say she “likes to be alone”, adding: “I spent a lot of years afraid of being alone. I used to try to not be alone at any cost.”

Bradley Dack and Olivia Attwood tied the knot in 2023 (Ian West/PA)

She told former Made In Chelsea star Laing that she had a “very deep fear of my own company”, and said: “I spent so many years locking myself in really unhappy relationships that the idea of being alone was so much more terrifying than not being with someone.

“When you’re in an unhappy relationship, it’s actually the loneliest place to be.”

The reality TV star was diagnosed with attention deficit and hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) as an adult, and has previously opened up about living with the condition.

She said: “With ADHD, we crave dopamine and you get it from new relationships, you get it from arguments – you get it from extremes.

“Sometimes, I find myself in the quiet a bit like, ‘oh’. You can have passion, but it’s not sustainable.”

Attwood said she ‘likes tot be alone’ (Ian West/PA)

Attwood rose to fame after her stint on ITV dating show Love Island in 2017, and went on to appear in reality TV series The Only Way Is Essex as a regular cast member.

The TV star has since featured in a string of ITV shows including The Price Of Perfection and Bad Boyfriends – and in 2023 she joined talk show Loose Women as a panellist.

Attwood also starred in ITV reality show Olivia Marries Her Match, which followed her and Dack in the lead-up to their wedding in June 2023.