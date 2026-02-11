New crime thriller stars Nicole Kidman and Jamie Lee Curtis

A new crime thriller series will feature an all-star cast including Nicole Kidman, Jamie Lee Curtis and Bobby Cannavale.

Prime Video has unveiled the official trailer for Scarpetta, which is based on American crime writer Patricia Cornwell’s bestselling Kay Scarpetta novels.

The books have sold more than 120 million copies worldwide since the character’s debut in 1990.

The series will premiere on March 11, and stars Kidman as medical examiner Kay Scarpetta, while Curtis plays her sister, Dorothy Farinelli.

Cannavale stars as Detective Pete Marino, while Simon Baker is FBI profiler Benton Wesley and Ariana DeBose is Scarpetta’s tech-savvy niece Lucy Farinelli Watson.

The series features a dual narrative, which explores Scarpetta’s journey from her beginnings as a chief medical examiner in the late 1990s to her present-day return to her hometown, where she resumes her former position while investigating a grisly murder.

“With skilled hands and an unnerving eye, this unrelenting medical examiner is determined to serve as the voice of the victims, unmask a serial killer, and prove that her career-making case from 28 years prior isn’t also her undoing,” producers said.

Rosy McEwen, Amanda Righetti, Jake Cannavale (Bobby Cannavale’s son) and Hunter Parrish, portray the past versions of Kidman, Curtis, Cannavale and Baker’s characters respectively.