Morgan Freeman on a roll in new Warburtons advert

Oscar-winning actor Morgan Freeman can be seen asking what a crumpet is as he stars in a new TV advert for Warburtons to commemorate the 150th anniversary of the British baking firm.

The 88-year-old narrates and appears in the two-minute advert, which premieres on ITV on February 14 during The Masked Singer, alongside bakery boss Jonathan Warburton.

He follows in the footsteps of other Hollywood stars like Olivia Colman, George Clooney, Robert De Niro and Samuel L Jackson – who have all previously starred in adverts for the baking firm.

In the advert Freeman, renowned for his distinct voice as a narrator, tells the 150-year-old story of the bread-baking business.

Warburtons is run by the fifth-generation of the family, having been set up in 1876 as a grocery shop in Bolton by Thomas and Ellen Warburton.

Award-winning actress Colman, who appeared in the baking firm’s 2025 advert, makes a cameo in the form of a wanted poster hanging up in the headquarters of Warburtons, which says she is “wanted for crimes against crumpets”.

Freeman tells the story of the Warburton family’s “obsession” with baking, as the founders of the baking firm are seen carving a giant loaf of bread during a family dinner.

Freeman narrates the 150-year-old story of the bread-baking business (Mark Hill/Warburtons)

The advert shows bread take a central role in the 1969 Moon landing, and also shows a montage of a chimney sweep, a regency-era woman, a modern-day child and an 1980s teenage girl enjoying different kinds of bread.

During the montage, Paddington Bear – from the animated film franchise – makes an appearance and is seen about to tuck into his favourite treat, a marmalade sandwich.

Meanwhile, the Shawshank Redemption star can be heard saying: “One giant leap for bread, kind, white bread, seeded bread, crumpets, toastie. Hold up – what the hell is a crumpet?”

Freeman is then seen in a recording studio discussing what a crumpet is with bakery boss Jonathan, who tells him it is a “delicious round baked thing” with “about 300 holes” in it.

Morgan Freeman asks what a crumpet is in the advert (Mark Hill/Warburtons)

The award-winning actor then says: “You Warburtons are crazy. Now, where was I? Eighties montage.”

The advert then cuts to a bread-based parody of 1986 action film Top Gun, with Berlin’s hit song Take My Breath Away playing in the background, before showing a fleet of Warburtons vans driving down a road.

Freeman’s narration continues as he talks about the generations of the Warburtons clan “passing on the fire”, and viewers see a clip of a baby being born as the Hollywood actor speaks about the brand’s next 150 years.

The advert ends with John Warburton at the baking firm’s headquarters, where he says, “There’ll always be a Warburton behind this desk,” to which Freeman jokes: “Hey, that’s my line.”

John Warburton is in the advert (Olly Courtney/Warburtons)

Freeman said: “Lending my voice to chronicle 150 years of this family’s unwavering dedication to the simple, yet profound, act of baking… well, that’s a narrative that truly deserves to be heard.

“Their commitment to quality baking, passed down through generations, shines through, making it abundantly clear why they’ve remained a beloved household name for so long.

“I confess, I found myself quite taken by that crumpet – 300 holes, I told you these Warburtons were crazy.”

Jonathan Warburton said: “As gross as it may well sound, baking truly is in our blood. This is more than just an advert; it’s a celebration of 150 years of simply doing what we love – baking delicious bread for British families.”

A still from the advert (Olly Courtney/Warburtons)

Referencing Freeman’s role in films Evan Almighty and Bruce Almighty – during which he plays a representation of God, Warburton said: “When it came to telling the story of our relentless passion for baking, who else could we possibly ask but the world’s most recognisable storyteller and the voice of God himself, Morgan Freeman.

“He brings an epic and memorable scale to our history, making even our humble beginnings sound rather grand. We’re incredibly proud of our journey and truly excited for the nation to join us in toasting to the next 150 years.”