Margot Robbie says she has been kicked out of Infernos and most clubs in Clapham

Wuthering Heights star Margot Robbie says she has been kicked out of Infernos and most of the clubs in Clapham.

The 35-year-old Australian star would not disclose why she and her friends had been kicked out and even banned from some of the venues in the London area where she used to live while speaking on the Table Manners podcast with Jessie Ware and her mother Lennie.

She explained: “We were doing a job in Belgium where I met them (her roommates in Clapham), and they would tell me about the infamous Infernos, ‘this place is so fun, you can’t get kicked out of there, you can do anything in Infernos, and you can’t get kicked out’.

Robbie stars in Emerald Fennell’s adaption of Wuthering Heights (Ian West/PA)

“And I was like, ‘wow, that sounds like paradise’, and so we all had a weekend in London when the job was done, and of course, we went to Infernos, and within about 15 minutes, we got kicked out.

“And while we’re getting dragged out by security, I was screaming, ‘but this is Infernos, you can’t get kicked out of Infernos’, and the bouncer was like, ‘look, we allow most things, but when your friend does… then we kick you out’, and I was like, ‘okay, fair enough’.”

Ware then asked how many clubs Robbie had been kicked out of, to which she replied: “Most of the clubs in Clapham I’d say, have kicked us out, for a while we were banned at a number of places.

“So we ended up all deciding to move in together, and I had gone back to America at that point, and so we were looking online, and the guys were like, ‘oh, it’s a sign, this place is down the road from Infernos’.

“So we literally signed our lease just because it was down the road from Infernos.”

Speaking about her time living in Clapham, Robbie also added that she had become friends with the owners of her local off-licence and had invited them to a film premiere as they “never believed” she was famous.

She said: “I was like, ‘Johnny and Neil, I’d love for you to come, I’ve got a premiere’, and they were like, ‘you?’, and I was like ‘yeah. I’m in the movie’.

“I showed them the invite, and I was like, ‘that’s me, that’s my face’, and they were like, ‘it’s not you, that’s Will Smith’, and I’m like, ‘that’s Will Smith, but next to Will Smith, that’s me’.

“And they wouldn’t believe me, and I said, ‘just come to the premiere and see for yourself’, they didn’t come.

“They now know that I work in the movies, and sometimes we go back and visit, just to say hi.”

Robbie plays Catherine Earnshaw in Emerald Fennell’s adaption of the Emily Bronte novel, and also starred as the titular character in Barbie (2023), in The Wolf Of Wall Street (2014), and as Harley Quinn in three superhero films of the DC Extended Universe.