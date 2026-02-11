Louis Theroux ‘mocked’ by social media star in teaser for Inside The Manosphere

American social media star Sneako asks if documentary maker Louis Theroux is going to “do a hit piece” on him in a new teaser trailer for Theroux’s latest documentary.

Titled Inside The Manosphere, it is due to be released on Netflix on March 11, and sees Theroux explore the impact of online misogyny on young boys as he takes on the “manosphere”.

Internet personality Sneako, real name Nicolas Kenn De Balinthazy, has been previously banned from YouTube and TikTok, the former in 2022 for what he has previously said was for Covid and election misinformation.

In a recent interview with DJ Vlad, Sneako – who has 423,000 followers on video-sharing platform Rumble – claimed that YouTube had apologised and reinstated his original account in 2025.

In the Netflix trailer, Sneako can be seen asking who journalist Theroux is, before saying: “Oh s***, is he going to do a hit piece on me?”

Broadcaster Theroux, 55, will speak with social media stars and content creators who are “at the extreme end of the manosphere”, according to Netflix.

At the end of the trailer, Sneako is seen imitating the journalist and said: “There was a funny moment where he said, ‘what do you think Sneako’s message is?'”

While watching a video of the social media creator mimic him, Theroux was seen saying: “Do I sound like that? A little bit.”

Ed Matthews will appear in the new documentary (Courtesy of Netflix)

The trailer also shows a clip of UK TikTok personality Ed Matthews, who has a following of almost 200,000 on the platform and is known for his collaborations with other content creators.

Matthews is also a boxer, and was fitted with an electronic tag last year which cost £2,000 to remove, after pleading guilty to threatening behaviour and assault by beating.

Harrison Sullivan, known as HSTikkyTokky on TikTok, is also among the social media stars in the trailer.

The 24-year-old, who has more than 300,000 followers and 2.2 million likes on TikTok, hit headlines last year after avoiding jail for crashing his McLaren in Virginia Water, Surrey, in March 2024.

The social media star was extradited from Spain and later sentenced to a one-year suspended custodial sentence after pleading guilty to dangerous driving and driving without insurance.

He has also been disqualified from driving for two years, had an electronic tag for three months, and is expected to complete 300 hours of unpaid work and 30 days of rehabilitation.

Harrison Sullivan (HS Tikky Tokky) will also appear in the documentary (Courtesy of Netflix)

The teaser trailer also features Sudanese-American YouTuber Myron Gaines, who has more than 500,000 subscribers on the platform and is best known for hosting his Fresh And Fit podcast, which explores gender dynamics.

Also among the social media influencers set to appear in the series is US internet personality Justin Waller, who has more than one million followers on Instagram, and has previously had his channel banned by YouTube.

Waller, 39, is the CEO of Louisiana-based company RedIron Construction and is known for his friendship with controversial influencer Andrew Tate, with his Instagram account featuring pictures with Tate and others.

Louis Theroux and Justin Waller (Courtesy of Netflix)

In between clips, text on screen reads: “Louis returns beta than ever.”

The pun on “better” refers to terminology in the manosphere which is used to refer to men who are “low status” and submissive, according to government website Educate Against Hate.

The Cambridge dictionary defines the manosphere as websites and internet discussion groups concerned with men’s interests and rights as opposed to women’s, often connected with opposition to feminism or dislike of women.

The 90-minute documentary, executive produced by Theroux, Aloke Devichand and Arron Fellows, will premiere on Netflix on March 11.