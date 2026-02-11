Iggy Pop replaced by Jarvis Cocker as he takes break from BBC Radio 6 Music

American singer-songwriter Iggy Pop will be “taking a break” from his role on BBC Radio 6 Music after 12 years, with Pulp frontman Jarvis Cocker set to replace him in the Sunday afternoon slot.

Iggy Pop, 78, will be stepping back from his weekly radio gig for a year to “focus on music projects” and is slated to return 6 Music in 2027, according to the BBC.

The broadcaster also announced that US singer Beth Ditto will front the radio station’s Saturday morning slot, as the changes to the weekend line-up were revealed.

Speaking to the BBC, Iggy Pop, real name James Osterberg, said: “The news is true, after 12 years at 6 Music I’m going to be taking a break for a while.

“I’ve got some other stuff I’ve got to do but I’ll be back. I’m pleased to say Jarvis has agreed to return to the station for a year as my cover – cool, thanks Jarvis.”

Iggy Pop first appeared on the station in December 2013 for a Christmas edition of the radio show, and began sitting in for Cocker on his Sunday show in March 2014.

The musician, best known as the lead singer of 1960s rock bad The Stooges, went on to launch his weekly Friday night radio show Iggy Confidential in 2015, before returning to the Sunday afternoon slot in 2021.

He will host his last radio show before his break on March 29 from 4pm to 6pm, with Cocker set to take over from April 5.

Jarvis Cocker will replace Iggy Pop in his Sunday afternoon slot (Danny Lawson/PA)

Cocker, 62, previously fronted the 6 Music show for seven years before leaving the station in 2017, and at the time said: “It’s not goodbye, it’s just farewell.”

Speaking to BBC about his return to the show after eight years, the musician said: “Why am I returning to 6 Music? Well… I’m looking forward to working for the greatest independent radio station in the world once more. When you’re asked to look after Iggy’s show, are you really going to say no?

“I’m looking forward to discovering lots of great new music. But mostly: I miss you. Tune in from April 5. That’s an order.”

Cocker rose to fame in Britpop band Pulp, who are best known for their hit song Common People and released their first album in almost two decades last June.

Beth Ditto will take over the Saturday morning slot (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The reshuffle will also see American singer-songwriter Ditto take over the Saturday morning slot from April 4, which will see her host weekly from 10am to 1pm.

The 44-year-old, who is best known as the frontwoman of punk band Gossip, said: “I really can’t wait to be with you on Saturday mornings, playing the music I love and soundtracking the weekend together. It’s gonna be a dream.”

Head of 6 Music Samantha Moy said: “BBC Radio 6 Music is home to some incredible broadcasters, and we’ve been honoured that over the years, Iggy Pop, Jarvis Cocker and now Beth Ditto have shared their love of music with us all. We will miss Iggy – there is no doubt of that – but he will return.

“To keep us in the best of company it’s wonderful to welcome Jarvis back and Beth Ditto to weekends on 6 Music.”