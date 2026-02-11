First images released of Nicolas Cage in Marvel-based show Spider-Noir

The first moody-looking shots have been released of actor Nicolas Cage starring in a new TV series which is based on the Marvel comic Spider-Man Noir and is set in 1930s New York.

The atmospheric images show Cage transformed into the character of private investigator Ben Reilly, who has stepped away from his heroic alter ego The Spider following a personal tragedy.

The series, called Spider-Noir, also stars Lamorne Morris, Li Jun Li and Karen Rodriguez, and will air on Prime Video later in the spring.

Nicolas Cage starring in Spider-Man Noir (Prime Video)

The live-action drama tells the story of Reilly, described as a “seasoned, down on his luck private investigator in 1930s New York, who is forced to grapple with his past life following a deeply personal tragedy, as the city’s one and only superhero”.

Stills from the show were released on Wednesday and show Oscar-winning actor Cage in a sharp suit, looking thoughtful as he sips on a drink.

Others show a masked character standing on the top of a tall building while a dramatic streak of lightning can be seen above in the sky.

Morris’s character can also be seen behind a large, old-fashioned typewriter, with a cigarette dangling from his mouth.

Producers said that, for a special and unique viewing experience, Spider-Noir will be available to stream two ways – in either authentic black And white or true-hue full colour – for audiences to choose.

Fargo actor Morris plays the role of journalist Robbie Robertson, who is Reilly’s best friend, while The Hunting Wives star Rodriguez plays Janet, his loyal secretary.

Emmy award-winning director Harry Bradbeer directed the first two episodes, while Cage is an executive producer.