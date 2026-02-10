Pop star Britney Spears sells back catalogue rights

US pop star Britney Spears has sold part of her rights to her back catalogue, which includes hits such as …Baby One More Time, Oops!… I Did It Again and Toxic.

The 44-year-old singer has sold the rights to music publisher Primary Wave for an unknown fee, the Press Association understands.

It is reportedly unclear what type of rights the publisher has acquired, with Sony Music said to own and control the rights to her recorded catalogue.

The sale comes after Spears was released from her conservatorship in 2021 (Tony DiMaio/PA)

The purchase comes after Spears’ 13-year conservatorship, set up in 2008, which had control of her career decisions and finances, ended in 2021.

After regaining control of her career, Spears released a collaboration with Sir Elton John in 2022, and later collaborated with Black Eyed Peas member Will.i.am on a track titled Mind Your Business in 2023.

Spears’ career has seen her achieve six UK number one singles and eight UK top 10 albums.

She has also collaborated with stars such as Madonna, Iggy Azelea and Backstreet Boys.

In 2024, the singer said she would “never return to the music industry” and shut down speculation that a new album was on the way in a post on Instagram.

Spears released her memoir, The Woman In Me, in 2023, which is reportedly being adapted for a film.

She has also won one Grammy for best dance recoding for her song Toxic and has been nominated for a further seven along with four Brit Awards.

Spears and Primary Wave have both been approached for comment.