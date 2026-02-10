Marc Anthony says way Beckham family feud has come out is ‘hardly the truth’

American singer Marc Anthony has said the way Brooklyn Peltz Beckham’s feud with his family has come out is “hardly the truth”.

The 57-year-old Latin music star was dragged into Brooklyn’s disagreements with his parents Victoria and Sir David Beckham when DJ Fat Tony told ITV’s This Morning he had asked for “the most beautiful woman in the room” to come to the stage at the wedding to Nicola Peltz Beckham.

Guests were said to have believed it was for Nicola’s first dance with Brooklyn, but instead Lady Beckham was called to the stage and asked to dance with her son, prompting Nicola to leave the room in tears.

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz (Ian West/PA)

Now in an interview with US outlet The Hollywood Reporter, Anthony said: “I have nothing to say about what’s happening with the family. They’re a wonderful, wonderful family. I’ve known them since before the kids were born. I’m godfather to Cruz.

“I’m really close to the family. But I have nothing to say about what happened there. It’s extremely unfortunate how it’s playing out — but (how it’s playing out) is hardly the truth.”

It comes after Brooklyn announced in a social media post in January that he does not want to “reconcile” with his family, having accused former England footballer Sir David and ex-Spice Girls singer Lady Beckham of prioritising “Brand Beckham” over all else and controlling narratives in the press.

In the posts, Brooklyn accused his parents of “trying endlessly to ruin my relationship since before my wedding, and it hasn’t stopped”.

He also alleged that his wife had been “disrespected” by his family.

Sir David Beckham and Victoria Beckham were accused of prioritising their brand by Brooklyn (Ian West/PA)

Speaking on Good Morning Britain, Fat Tony said: “What it was, was – and why I said it was inappropriate as well – was because it was the timing. What happened was, basically, Marc Anthony was performing on stage, he then called Brooklyn onto the stage.

“Brooklyn went onto the stage, and the next minute everyone’s expecting it to be Nicola to go up and do the first dance, and then Marc asked for the most beautiful woman in the room to come to the stage – and then he says, ‘Victoria, come to the stage’.

“So Victoria is by the stage, she goes onto the stage, and of course, at that point, Brooklyn is literally devastated because he thought he was going to do his first dance with his wife, then Nicola leaves the room crying her eyes out.

“Brooklyn is stuck there on stage, and they do this dance, and Marc Anthony says ‘put your hands on your mother’s hips’ and it was a Latin thing, and the whole situation was really awkward for everyone in the room.”

DJ Fat Tony, Sir David, Lady Beckham and Brooklyn have been contacted for comment.